Mizzou’s Dennis Gates discusses challenging circumstances with Mark Mitchell, CJ Gunn's eligibility

Mizzou basketball hosted its Pro Day at Mizzou Arena on Sunday afternoon. Fifth-year players and prospective Tigers Mark Mitchell and C.J. Gunn both competed despite neither being currently eligible to play in the 2026-27 season.

Missouri added Mitchell and Gunn, members of the High School Class of 2022 who played four seasons from 2022-23 to 2025-26, with hopes of the pair being eligible to suit up for the upcoming season. Gates was intentional with the additions.

“I wasn't going to just sign any and everybody. The most important thing is finding guys that fit, and those guys fit our culture,” Gates said Sunday. “They fit our team. They are great players, and you guys have seen that. Experience does help, but more importantly, we're just going to support them as they go through their processes and their appeals and different things like that. So we got to honor the court system. We got to honor where my stance is, and that's supporting student athletes. I think when you're looking at our game. These student athletes need to be supported.”

When the 2025-26 season ended, Gunn, Mitchell and all other members of the 2022 high school class that played enough to surpass redshirts in the following four athletic seasons exhausted their eligibility. Many, believing their college careers were over, tried their hand at the professional world — Mitchell played in the NBA summer league and Gunn in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Lawsuits filed from the pair—and many others in similar situations—indicate they would have explored collegiate opportunities instead of going professional, should they have known it was a possibility.

“I just wish these guys had the opportunity to make the decision as soon as their season ended last year, right?” Gates said. “But the rule was made when it was made, and our guys are going to adjust. I'll adjust, so I have to continue to put them in situations where they're getting better, but also where they're coaching guys and pushing guys. They're not taking days off at all. So my job is to make sure they're developing and gaining the opportunity without knowing what tomorrow looks like.”

Gunn has a hearing set at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Boone County, in which he will ask the for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction to play in the 2026-27 season. Mitchell was originally part of a lawsuit based out of Kentucky, but the forward filing a separate suit closer to Mizzou for a temporary restraining order is possible.

“This is a new form of patience. There's always been a cast of waivers with academic eligibility, extra year, injuries and things like that that we as head coaches have waited on,” Gates said. “But those answers come right before the season, and sometimes they come halfway through. This is the first pivotal moment where it can be cut on, shut off, cut back on, shut off, and we just simply have to be patient, as patient as we can be, and we just got to honor what takes place. I'm here to support my players, support the student athletes, and just move forward, no matter what the situation is.”

Mitchell and Gunn joining the roster late in the season changes Missouri’s on-court identity, more so the former than the latter. Mitchell is a high-usage on-ball player who commanded the Tigers in each of his two seasons here, leading the team in scoring in both.

Adding Mitchell and Gunn takes away playing time and shots from the rest of the team. Gates laid out the plan for his roster before making any decisions on bringing in Mitchell and Gunn. The players approved.

“What I'm thankful for is that we have a locker room that's not going to be distracted because it's explained, and I'm transparent with our players about what's going on,” Gates said. “They were excited about the additions. It was their decision to finally decide if they wanted to add to our scholarships or just move forward, and they wanted to add.”

Missouri’s season begins with an exhibition game against Kansas State on Oct. 23 in Manhattan, Kansas. It’ll play one more exhibition game against UNLV at 9:00 p.m. Oct. 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada, before beginning the regular season against Cleveland State at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena.

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