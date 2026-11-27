Mizzou basketball won its sixth consecutive game of the season by beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 97-61 Friday afternoon. The contest was the final of a four-game stretch of buy games at Mizzou Arena for the Tigers, and they did as expected, thumping a team ranked hundreds of spots below them in KenPom.

The road ahead gets drastically more difficult for Missouri, as next up is an undefeated Pittsburgh team Tuesday, followed by neutral-site or road games against the following teams: No. 12 Kansas, No. 21 Nebraska, No. 23 Indiana and No. 4 Illinois.

Before the tough stretch begins, here’s our takeaways from Missouri’s holiday-break win over UAPB.

Length prevails

Missouri’s length continues to prove to be a mismatch too great for early-season opponents to handle, especially when the talent gap is as big in the case of its showdown against UAPB. Missouri Coach Dennis Gates brought forward Mark Mitchell back to the starting lineup for the first time since he suffered a concussion against SIUE, meaning four of the Tigers’ five starters stood at 6 feet, 9 inches or taller.

Missouri used that length to control passing lanes, racking up 12 steals. The Tigers also swatted 13 shots, led by a team-high of seven from freshman big Toni Bryant, the second-most in a single game in program history. Bryson Tiller was next up with four, his third game of the season with four blocks. Missouri entered the matchup ranking top three in the SEC in both steals and blocks, a trend that could very well continue into conference play.

Nov 27, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Toni Bryant (14) shoots as Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions forward MacAleab Rich (9) defends during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, that length has led to wins over inferior opponents, but it’s also proven to be a gamble. Aggression in passing lanes has led to faulty rotations that let the dominoes — drive and kicks — of opposing offenses begin to fall; aggression on blocks gives up offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

Cold spell doesn’t matter — yet

Missouri has struggled mightily from 3-point range in its last two games. The Tigers shot just 3 for 18 from beyond the arc against Evansville on Tuesday — all three being second-half makes by Jason Crowe Jr. — they shot just five for 20 from 3-point range against UAPB.

The bad thing: shooting numbers this poor probably won’t result in wins against Power-conference opponents. The good thing: Missouri probably won’t shoot this bad much longer. Crowe, Kennard Davis Jr. and Trent Pierce combined to shoot 2 for 11 against UAPB, but Crowe was a highly regarded shooting prospect, Davis has a career 3-point percentage of 35.2 and Pierce shot 38.4% from distance a season ago.

Nov 27, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Kennard Davis Jr. (4) scores a three point basket against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crowe and Davis each made one 3-pointer and were joined by Bryson Tiller as the lone Tigers to sink one in “real” minutes — Cord Stansberry and Jordan Crawford each made one in the final minutes. Bryant, who missed all three of his triples Friday, entered the game shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

Some of the misses can be chalked up to bad bounces, but Missouri can also work to get better looks. After lowly shooting nights the last two games, progression toward the mean seems likely.

Battle for backup point guard continues

After Tuesday’s win over Evansville, Gates said his shortened rotation was “purposeful” as his Tigers gear up for their tough portion of nonconference play. Just eight players played: the “seven starters” and team captain Stansberry. Fellow backup point guard Aaron Rowe did not play following a short but sour stint against Le Moyne the previous game.

Stansberry, although seeming to have a lead for the eighth spot in the rotation as the backup point guard, has the least secure spot of the eight. Following Missouri’s win over Le Moyne on Nov. 20, Gates said he was looking for Rowe to succeed in the following area to stabilize a role.

“So just being able, energy-wise, to come in and impact the game defensively, impact the game, and you can't turn it over," Gates said.

In his eight minutes of action against UAPB, Rowe provided energy and didn’t turn the ball over. He grabbed two rebounds and dished out four assists, one of which was a nice dump-off to Mitchell in a two-on-one fast break. He also logged two steals. Stansberry played an equal eight minutes, logging six points, three rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers.

Missouri Tigers guard Cord Stansberry (0) passes the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the exhibition game inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The role of backing up Crowe won’t be a hefty one, but will be an important one. Crowe is the only Tiger averaging more than 30 minutes per game, but when he’s off the court, his backup will be tasked with keeping Missouri stable.

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