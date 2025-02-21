Mizzou's Dennis Gates Named to Award Watch List
Missouri Tigers third-year head coach Dennis Gates was one of 15 head coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Awards announced Friday.
Gates is one of just three coaches in the Southeastern Conference listed on the watch list. The 45 year old is also the fifth youngest on the list.
Gates has built a strong argument for this recognition, leading Missouri to a 20-6 start to the 2024-2025 season. Most recently, the 15-ranked Tigers took down No. 4 Alabama in a 110-98 shootout. It marked the third victory over a top-5 team for Missouri this season.
Missouri is currently ranked at No. 13 in KenPom, sitting No. 8 in offensive efficiency and No. 47 in defensive efficiency.
Early in this season, Gates secured the 100th win of his career. That milestone is only the start of what he's looking to build with the program.
"When I say infant stages, look at the duration of just growth of an individual — you're an infant for a while," Gates said in a press conference this season. "There's a lot of future ahead. There's a lot of bright things ahead."
Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Watch List
Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Dennis Gates, Missouri
Todd Golden, Florida
Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
Pat Kelsey, Louisville
Dusty May, Michigan
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
Ben McCollum, Drake
Matt Painter, Purdue
Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Rick Pitino, St. John's
Richard Pitino, New Mexico
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Jon Scheyer, Duke
