Mizzou's Tamar Bates Set to Make Nuggets Debut in NBA Summer League
Tamar Bates didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, but was quick to sign a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets in the minutes following. However, before he steps on the court for the main roster or the G League squad, Bates will be participating in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Bates is set to make his Nuggets debut Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CT against the Milwaukee Bucks, broadcasted on NBA TV. Below are the times for the Nuggets full schedule, as well as an undetermined time for the final tournament matchup.
Thursday, July 10, 8:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV vs Milwaukee Bucks
Saturday, July 12, 9:00 p.m. CT, NBA TV vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Tuesday, July 15, 7:00 p.m. CT, ESPN+ vs Toronto Raptors
Thursday, July 17, 10: p.m. CT, ESPN2 vs Los Angeles Clippers
Final Game – TBD
Every year, there's a few players who take over Summer League, dominating the stat sheet and leading their teams to victories. The lights are brighter than ever, as more fans, scouts and NBA veterans attend each year to watch the young stars debut. For Bates, he has a chance to prove himself as one of this year's Summer League stars.
He's already secured a roster spot with the Nuggets, so the pressure of his future shouldn't weigh too heavy on the young guards mind. However, there'll certainly be things the Nuggets coaching staff will be watching closely.
Bates' decision making against the higher level of competition will be something to monitor, as processing the game is often an early difficulty for young guards. How he holds up against bigger, more physical opponents on the defensive side of the ball will also be interesting, as oftentimes the key to early minutes in the NBA is sticking on defense.
Bates' tying together a string of strong performances in Las Vegas would prove his level of play higher than his peers in the Summer League – potentially earning some early burn on the main roster.
Some of those peers joining him on the Nuggest Summer League roster include 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes II, Kansas State product Keyontae Johnson, St. Louis native Terrance Hargrove Jr. and fellow two-way contract player Spencer Jones, who Bates played AAU basketball with.
The rest of Bates' teammates:
Kobe Brown, Caleb Grill and John Tonje join him as the other former Missouri Tigers participating in this year's Summer League, although Tonje has yet to suit up for the Utah Jazz squad despite the team playing three games. Grill will be suiting up for the Chicago Bulls, trying to earn his way onto an NBA main roster.