Mizzou WBB Alum Sophie Cunningham Pioneering the Rise of the Sport
Missouri women's basketball alum Sophie Cunningham is nearing the start of her seventh season in the WNBA.
The 2019 second-round pick spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, but will now be teamed up with megastar Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever. Since Clark's arrival to Indiana, she's brought not only the Fever franchise, but the entire league to new levels.
"I think we’re the hottest team right now in women’s sports," Cunningham said in an interview with The Spun.
Cunningham can bring Missouri Tigers women's basketball to the forefront of women's sports, as the Fever will play 41 national televised regular season games in the upcoming 2025 season.
In the Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian National team, the game averaged more than 1.3 million viewers throughout the broadcast, marking the third-highest viewed NBA or WNBA preseason game since 2010.
Cunningham scored six points in 11 minutes in the contest, but poured in 21 points and eight rebounds in the first preseason game against the Washington Mystics.
Her role will likely fluctuate throughout the season, as she won't be the first scoring option. However, Cunningham's ability to adjust as a key role player will be in full force.
"When you’re a pro, it’s all about adjusting," Cunningham said in an interview with The Spun. "When you have people willing to put their egos aside, I think it’s quite easy to settle in."
Cunningham has bonded with her new teammates quickly. As a new addition to the team, she's gained popularity on social media as part of a newly formed trio – herself, Clark and Lexie Hull – with Cunningham and Hull even embracing their nicknames as 'The Twins'.
"It's all about building relationships with your teammates," Clark said on the Fever's media day. "Relationships is gonna be the most important part of this so you can have trust within your team."
During her previous stint in Phoenix, Cunningham played with WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner – a pair who were under an extreme spotlight. Now with Clark in Indiana, Cunningham can be a guiding voice to help the 23-year-old Clark navigate the murky waters of fame.
"I'm gonna be there for her," Cunningham said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. "As a rookie and just a young buck in the league, there's just a lot that you just don't know. I want to make sure that she's good off the court as well, so I'm hoping that she leans on me if she want's it."
Cunningham's voice has been influential to her former school as well, cited as being critical in the hiring process of Missouri women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper.
"Essential throughout this process, and great advisor to me through it," Missouri Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said of Cunningham at Harper's introductory press conference. "I just really appreciate Sophie, I've really enjoyed getting to know her as we've gone through this search."
Given her influence in the hiring process, Cunningham was ecstatic to learn that Harper would become the next leader of Missouri women's basketball.
"I have so much respect for coach Harper, and I can't wait to support her and our Tigers however I can," Cunningham said in a post from Mizzou Athletics. "I know from experience how incredible this fanbase is when they're excited about women's basketball, and I can't wait to get Mizzou Arena Rockin!"
From growing up in the Columbia area, and eventually playing four seasons with the Tigers, finishing as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points. Cunningham has kept strong ties with her alma mater, and has nothing but love for the program and city.
"I miss the people there," Cunningham said to The Spun. "Coming back home and coming closer to home is great."