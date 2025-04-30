Mizzou Women's Basketball Re-Offers Four-Star 2026 Guard
Missouri women's basketball re-offered Tennessee native Natalya Hodge on Tuesday evening, per her social media.
While the team has been primarily buillt through the transfer portal so far, there were signs earlier this week that the program may be dipping into the high school recruiting scene again.
"Recruiting is fluid," head coach Kellie Harper said in a press conference Monday. "We definitely want to move that way, where we are bringing in high school players – I think that's going to be important for our culture."
Hodge is quite the candidate to kick off this process, as she brings a loaded resume with her. The two-time finalist for TSSAA Miss Basketball has scored over 2,000 career points during her time at Bearden High School. In her junior season, she averaged 25.7 points per game en route to the state semifinals.
Standing at 5-foot-7, Hodge possesses solid size for a point guard, and uses it well on both sides of the ball. She's able to frequent trips to the rim, finishing consistently through and around contact. On the defensive side of the ball, her size and agility make up perfect tools to pressure the ball, averaging 3.9 steals per game in her senior season.
Hodge may be drawn to Harper due to similarities with her current high school coach, Justin Underwood. Like Harper, he began his coaching career under legendary head coach Pat Summit. Except in Underwood's case, as a practice player from 2001-2005, just a few years after Harper played for Summit.
There's no guarantee that Missouri lands Hodge's commitment, however, as the highly touted prospect has over 20 division 1 offers according to Underwood.