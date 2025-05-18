Mizzou Women's Basketball Reaches Out to Colorado Transfer; The Buzz, Sunday May 18, 2025
Kellie Harper is looking to add more to her first roster with the Missouri Tigers.
Missouri has reached out to Colorado transfer forward Ayianna Johnson, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
London has also heard interest from USC, Arizona and Penn State amongst other schools, according to the report.
Johnson started her career at Minnesota, spending one year with the Golden Gophers before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2024-2025 season. Over the first two years of her career, Johson has averaged 10.1 minutes, 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-3 forward would provide needed size to the Missouri roster, which currently only includes two players over 6'2".
Saturday's Mizzou Results
- Baseball lost 1-12 to Mississippi State - RECAP
- SEC Track and Field Championships: Men's - 15 (out of 15), Women's - 12 (out of 16)
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
No events scheduled.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
102 days.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football safety Daylan Carnell received his diploma Saturday afternoon. He'll be returning to the Tigers as a graduate for his final season of eligibility in 2025.
- NFL analyst Greg Cosell praised the potential of former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in a recent episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast.
- Missouri alumni Sophie Cunningham missed the first game of the Indiana Fever's 2025 season due to an ankle injury. The timeline for her return is unknown. She was able to walk the red carpet ahead of the game though, which the Fever won 93-58.
- Former Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou went to the New York Knicks' series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics Friday night.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“He taught us to be tough on the court, but at the same time, he wanted us to do it in the right way. I can't say enough about Coach [Norm] Stewart and how he affected my life."- John Brown (men's basketball 1970-1973)
