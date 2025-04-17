The Most Important Players Mizzou Needs to Retain- The Extra Point
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI basketball reporter Michael Stamps looks at the players on the Missouri Tigers roster that will be the most important to retain as the transfer portal winds down.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
At this point in the transfer portal cycle, adding high-level talent at the guard position might be a challenge. The number of starting players is much lower than it was at one point and the portal is now only open for five days. That being said, there are players already on Missouri's roster who might be able to step in.
There were plenty of voids to fill for this coming season, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. It now looks like a group of returners is bound to step in and take that role, now making them the most important players on the team.
Returning sophomores T.O. Barrett, Annor Boateng and Trent Burns, along with point guard Ant Robinson, appear to be the core of the team for next season. Mark Mitchell also fits into that mold, but there have never been any doubts about him leaving Missouri.
The four previously mentioned now have to stay in order for the team to find some level of success. If one of those players ends up hitting the transfer portal, the expectations for the 2025 season may change drastically.