Report: Former Mizzou Women's Basketball Coach Earns Big 10 Job
It didn't take too long for former Missouri Tigers women's basketball head coach Robin Pingeton to find another home.
Pingeton has been hired as the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, per a report by On3.
Missouri announced it would be parting ways with Pingeton on Feb. 26, shortly before the conclusion of her 15th season with the Tigers. Missouri then hired one of the top candidates in the head coaching cycle with former Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper.
This will be Pingeton's fourth stop as a head coach, leading Illinois State from 2003-2010, and St. Ambrose from 1992-2000 before her stint at Missouri. Over her time with the Tigers, Pingeton compiled a 249-216 record. She only accomplished a winning record in Southeastern Conference play in three seasons with the Tigers. She did lead Missouri to four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2015-2019, but never made it past the second round.
"Robin Pingeton has poured her heart into Mizzou Women's Basketball for the past 15 years, and we are tremendously grateful for her leadership, character and dedication to our student-athletes," Missouri Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in a press release at the time of Pingeton's resignation.
Wisconsin hired Pingeton to replace former head coach Marisa Moseley, who stepped down on March 9. In four seasons with the Badgers, Moseley compiled a 48-64 overall record. The program has not made a NCAA Tournament appearance in any of the past 15 seasons.