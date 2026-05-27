Analyzing Defensive Tackle Jocques Felix Potential Impact with Mizzou

In February, Missouri made four late, in-state additions to its 2026 signing class, including a St. Louis-product, defensive tackle Jocques Felix.

Here's a breakdown of Felix's skillset, and his potential timeline with the Tigers.

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Player Info

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Hometown: St. Louis

High school: Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 103 position, No. 15 state

On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 89 position, No. 20 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 127 position, No. 26 state



Other notable offers: Kansas State, Iowa State, Appalachian State, Michigan State.

High School Career

In his senior season, Felix recorded 106 total tackles and 12 tackles en route to earning second-team all-state honors.

Felix originally committed to Iowa State in his senior season before changing his commitment to Missouri late in the signing process.

Fit with the Tigers

Felix has an impressive burst off the line. That quick release allows him to bulldoze offensive linemen with his power.

A significant part of his development in the first few years of his career will be adding on size to his now 275-pound frame. In high school though, that lighter frame allowed him to be very agile once he broke through to the backfield.

When Will He Play?

Felix was one of two defensive tackles Missouri brought in for the 2027, alongside Tajh Overton, one of the highest-rated players in Missouri's signing class.

Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, who have both been mainstays at the position for the program for years, are set to spend their final season of eligibility in 2026.



Past this year, Elias Williams and Donta Simpson Jr. stand out as two possible important players in the future for the Tigers.

But past that, Felix should have the opportunity to work his way up from the bottom of the depth chart starting in 2027. Real opportunity for playing time likely won't come until 2028.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Waits until 2027/2028 to start competing for playing time and develops in program.

Floor: Transfers within two seasons.

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