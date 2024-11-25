Takeaways From Mizzou's Third-Straight 30-Point Victory
The Missouri Tigers keep winning. Missouri's 112-63 routing of the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions was its third straight dominant victory over a lesser opponent and they look to be playing its best basketball in quite some time.
The Tigers have one more easy matchup against the Lindenwood Lions before the toughest part of its non-conference schedule begins. That marks a stretch of games against California, Kansas and Illinois, with three other easy ones, before conference play. The matter of the fact is, it's unclear whether the Tigers have shown enough to beat those three tough teams.
That being said, Missouri has had minimal issues handling business against its easier opponents. With three losses possible against California, Kansas and Illinois, winning the easier ones will remain crucial for its possibilities at a March Madness birth.
Here are three takeaways from the Tigers' win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
Bench Scoring
Everyone besides JV Brown and Jeremy Sanchez, two of Missouri's few walk-ons, put points on the board against the Golden Lions. It's been evident that the Tigers have had depth and talent up and down on its roster and it showed in the Tigers' fifth straight victory. Everybody got in on the scoring action, including freshman guard T.O. Barrett.
It was veteran guard Caleb Grill who led the bench-scorers, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-8 three-point shooting. Grill continues to show he can score in volume, doing so for the fourth consecutive game. Marques Warrick and Trent Pierce both finished with nine points, Warrick scoring all of his points from the outside.
A large question about this Missouri team all last season and up until the Pine-Bluff matchup was how long or short, and who, would be in head coach Dennis Gates' rotation. Missouri's blowout victory over the Golden Lions doesn't prove any new rotational information but that the talent is all over the place on the Tigers bench.
Robinson Double-Double
With the off-and-on injuries of Tony Perkins early in the season, Anthony Robinson II has earned a legitimate role in Gates' rotation. It's for good reason, as Robinson just had his best performance through six games. He posted 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, in the Tigers' most recent win, showing his true point guard capabilities.
Last season, Robinson earned his playing time through his effort and defensive intensity. In his sophomore campaign, he's growing into his role as a scorer and playmaker. Even with Perkins on the roster, Robinson is becoming a true point guard and looks to be Missouri's guard of the future.
With many questions about the rotation up in the air heading into Missouri's most important stretch of the season, Robinson is establishing himself as the Tigers' lead guard. He's shown clear growth as a passer and again, a scorer. Include that with the intensity he brings on defense and Gates might have the point guard of the future.
Free Throw Attempts
Missouri has attempted 186 free throws this season, good for 31 per game. It's clear that getting to the charity stripe is a focus of the Tiger offense, regardless of whether shots are falling. The Tigers shot 41 free throws against the Golden Lions, making 29. the Tigers are shooting 71% from the free-throw line this season, and 29-for-41 was right on pace for that number.
There have been nights where shots just weren't falling on offense. The Tigers only made 28% of its threes against Pine-Bluff and relied on getting to the charity stripe. A mark of a good basketball team is getting to the free throw line while also making an efficient quantity of them and so far, Missouri has done so.
