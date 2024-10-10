Tamar Bates Ready to be Mizzou's Leader as 'Everybody's Best Friend'
Tamar Bates established himself as the Missouri Tigers' leader on the court last season. Now, he's hoping to take it a step further as a mentor that can guide the Tigers to turning around momentum for the program.
"I just wanna bring into this season just a whole different mindset in terms of leadership," Bates said to Missouri On SI at the team's media day. "Just leading this team to to victories every night."
Along with guard Sean East, the Missouri offense rallied around Bates through its struggles. Bates recorded a career high of 36 points when the Tigers hosted Florida in late January. After transferring from Indiana, Bates shot 49.5% from the field, 92.6% from the free-throw line and 38.5% on three-pointers in his first season with Missouri.
But Bates also averaged 1.7 turnovers per game and just 1.3 assist. Both ball security and passing were focuses for him during the offseason.
"I went into this season attacking my ball handling, being able to take care of the ball from a standpoint of not turning it over, being able to be become a better passer, become a better driver, finishing around the rim."
With East and other veterans like guard Nick Honor or forward Noah Carter now graduated, Bates is one of just two returning preferred starters, along with guard Caleb Grill for the Tigers. With 11 new players total, he recognizes the role he needs to play.
"I would describe myself as a very vocal leader. I try to do my job to lead by example, but talk and communicate as well. I can be confrontational. I have no problem having hard conversations, because I feel like that's what it takes to be a good leader and and be a a really good team and build a good team."
Head coach Dennis Gates has often stated he wants the identity, resillency and chemistry of his team to be guided by the players. Bates recognizes the need for this too. No matter the respect the players have for the coaching staff, there's a value to being held accountable by your own peers.
"I feel like it's a it's a common theme that the best teams are player-led. I feel like the coaches holding guys accountable is one thing, but players and just peers respond better when their own teammates or their own peers call them out."
To create that healthy relationship, the team has spent the offseason getting closer together. It was a priority for them as soon as the season ended. It included constant hangouts, going to watch the new Deadpool and other movies together and other activities often coordinated by Bates.
"(I'm) very vibrant, just welcoming, very warm, and very loving. I try to bring the team together away from basketball, just to get to know guys, build relationships."
Bates will be a key part of what Missouri tries to accomplish on the court this season. Not only with his talent but also with his personality, which can both act as part of the glue holding the team together.
