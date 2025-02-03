Tennessee Guard Expected to Return From Injury for Mizzou Matchup
Ahead of a Wednesday matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Missouri Tigers, Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler is expected to return for the game, according to On3's Grant Ramey.
The 5-foot-9, 171-pound point guard suffered a knee injury in Tennessee's 78-73 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats. He played in the game despite the injury occurring late in the first half.
He didn't practice in the days following the injury, ultimately leading him not to play against Florida on Feb. 1. The Volunteers handled business against the Gators despite not having Zeigler available, winning 64-44.
Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game on 36.1% shooting this season. He's also shooting 27.8% from the perimeter. Despite being in the middle of a statistical shooting dip, Zeigler is still an important player to the Volunteers.
The veteran point guard has long been one of the best in the SEC. He leads the conference in assists and the next man behind him is Arkansas freshman Boogie Fland, who averages 5.7 a game. His shooting might not be where it's been in past years but his defense, leadership and intensity are vital to Tennessee's success.
His return means the Tigers will have another impactful player to gameplan for. Zeigler dictates the pace and flow of the Volunteer offense and when he's in the driver's seat, Tennessee can be hard to stop.
Missouri, a team that has been successful on the defensive side of the ball this season, will have its hands full defending Zeigler and company. The Volunteers also boast Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey, two of the more efficient scoring guards in the conference.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
How to Watch: Mizzou at Tennessee Basketball
How the SEC Weekend Slate Impacted Mizzou Basketball
Dennis Gates Reaches Career Milestone in Mizzou's Win Over Mississippi State