Tennessee Transfer Power Forward Jaylen Carey Commits to Mizzou

Missouri basketball has landed its first transfer portal commitment of a pivotal offseason for the program, with former Tennessee power forward Jalen Carey announcing his decision to join the Tigers on Monday night.

This will be the 6-foot-8, 267-pound forward's final season of eligibility. He joins Missouri with two years of Southeastern Conference experience under his belt, spending his junior season with Tennessee and his sophomore year at Vanderbilt. He started his career at James Madison.

Carey started in eight games in his one season with the Volunteers, while playing in all 37 games for the team's run to the Elite Eight. On the season, he averaged 18.5 minutes, six rebounds, 1.3 assists and 7.4 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field.

Carey's most productive offensive season was his one year with Vanderbilt. Though he only started in one game, he had his best per-game averages in points (eight), field-goal percentage (48.8) and minutes (20.2). He also recorded 5.7 rebounds and .8 assists per game.



In his one season at James Madison, he. was a role player, averaging 14.9 minutes, seven points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Carey was rated by 247Sports as the 35th best player at power forward in this year's portal cycle. A Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, Carey also received offers from Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic and Bowling Green, amongst others.



Out of the portal, Carey was also reportedly contacted by Miami, according to a report from Luke Chaney of On3.

Dec 30, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) dunks against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Power forward stood out as a top need for Missouri entering the offseason, as the Tigers are set to lose two-year All-SEC starter Mark Mitchell due to exhausted eligibility. In his final year with the Tigers, Mitchell's physical presence was the most reliable part of Missouri's offense. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Before landing Carey, Missouri was reportedly also in contact with former Kansas power forward Bryson Tiller, who is rated by 247 as the ninth best power forward in this year's portal cycle. Tiller started in 31 games for the Jayhawks in his redshirt freshman season.

This offseason has a lot at stake for head coach Dennis Gates. With the disappointment of a second straight first-round loss of 10+ points in the NCAA Tournament, paired with the anticipation of the top recruiting class in program history, expectations are high for Gates and his staff. The acquisition of Tiller is the first of a portal class that will need to fill several needs for the Tigers.