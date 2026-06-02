Mizzou Earns Commitment of In-State Linebacker Kobe Rhymes

Missouri football has landed the commitment of Kobe Rhymes, a linebacker from Kansas City, Missouri.



The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over offers from Miami, Alabama and Ohio State, amongst others. Rhymes joins the Tigers' recruiting class after visiting the program over the weekend.

Rhymes is the 11th member of the program's 2027 recruiting class. He's the second linebacker, joining three-star prospect Keiran Govan, a Republic, Missouri, product. Five of the commitments are in-state players.

With his 6-foot-1, 220-pound size, Rhymes has started to fill out the ideal frame for a middle linebacker, where he's excelled for North Kansas City.

In 2024, Rhymes earned first-team all conference honors at linebacker, recording 48 solo tackles, 12.5 for a loss, two sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in conference play alone.

Rhymes power as a defender is also showcased on the other side of the ball, as he's a bowling ball of a running back. He earned first-team all-conference honors at running back in 2025, rushing for 618 yards and nine total touchdowns on 50 carries.

2027 NKC RB/LB Kobe Rhymes had 3 TDs last night. 18 D1 offers. Has another year under Coach Joiner. In that weight room you are going to get bigger, stronger, faster, and better at football👀🔥🏈 ⁦@KobeRhymes⁩ ⁦@NKCHornetFB⁩ ⁦@Djoiner55⁩ ⁦@JosephImhoff3⁩ pic.twitter.com/5duv7DJu0u — WOWKC (@WOWKCfootball) September 27, 2025

Govan was one of several prospects visiting the Tigers over the weekend. Highlighting the group were two four-star prospects, offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn and cornerback Evan Via.



Read: Who visited Mizzou the weekend of May 29?

Who's committed in to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

Check out our class of 2027 Missouri football recruiting tracker HERE.



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