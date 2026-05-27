Three-Star Defensive Lineman Dami Sowunmi Commits to Mizzou

Missouri football has earned the commitment of Dami Sowunmi, a three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2027, according to a report from Rivals/On3.

Sowunmi is the 10th member of Missouri's 2027 class and the fourth defensive player in the group. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Indiana product chose the Tigers over offers from Indiana, Michigan and Vanderbilt, amongst others. He took a visit to Missouri in March.

In his junior season, Sowunmi recorded 35 total tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery, according to his social media. He plays on both the edge and the interior of the defensive line for Brownsburg High School.

Sowunmi joins Missouri's class before what should be a busy recruiting month of June for the Tigers' coaching staff.



Read more: Who Could Be Mizzou's Next Commitment? 5 Candidates

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Missouri in the class of 2027?

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