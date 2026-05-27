Three-Star Defensive Lineman Dami Sowunmi Commits to Mizzou
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Missouri football has earned the commitment of Dami Sowunmi, a three-star defensive lineman in the class of 2027, according to a report from Rivals/On3.
Sowunmi is the 10th member of Missouri's 2027 class and the fourth defensive player in the group. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Indiana product chose the Tigers over offers from Indiana, Michigan and Vanderbilt, amongst others. He took a visit to Missouri in March.
In his junior season, Sowunmi recorded 35 total tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery, according to his social media. He plays on both the edge and the interior of the defensive line for Brownsburg High School.
Sowunmi joins Missouri's class before what should be a busy recruiting month of June for the Tigers' coaching staff.
Read more: Who Could Be Mizzou's Next Commitment? 5 Candidates
Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.
Who's committed to Missouri in the class of 2027?
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- OL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- LB Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- LB Caleb Green, 6-foot-1, 215 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 4/26/2026)
- OL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- NEW: DL Dami Sownmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
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Joey Van Zummeren has covered Missouri football and men's basketball for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn