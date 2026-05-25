2026 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 8: Arkansas

Bringing in a new head coach to the SEC is never easy. It'll be even more of a challenge for the Arkansas Razorbacks, who hired Ryan Silverfield from Memphis this past offseason. He'll have the challenge of gelling together his new roster, while also navigating a ridiculously challenging new conference.

The Razorbacks will face the Missouri Tigers on Oct. 31 at a very interesting point in both teams' seasons. Both teams will want that game badly after much harder ones before, with the stakes and history of the Battle Line Rivalry making it that much more thrilling.

Silverfield had to complete a near-overhaul on his roster upon arrival. He managed to retain some key players, but he did lose some ones that would've been difference makers. Defensive tackle Ian Geffrard went to Texas, offensive tackle E'Marion Harris went to Arkansas and linebacker Tavion Wallace committed to Kentucky.

Because of that, the Razorbacks added 42 players in the portal, according to 247Sports. Bringing the team together and finding what works where at each position will likely be the first order of business for Silverfield during this very important upcoming offseason.

Missouri will head to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Week 9 for a matchup with the Razorbacks. Here's how that game projects between the two, along with a peek into a new-look Razorbacks roster.

Missouri Early Opponent Preview Series: Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Kansas | Troy | Mississippi State | Florida | Texas A&M | Ole Miss

Offense

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) throws the ball on the sidelines during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks underwent plenty of roster turnover this offseason, losing starters at multiple positions. How the transfers they brought in on offense will adapt and how the depth guys last year will develop will be the two biggest questions on this side of the ball.

The certainties on offense come at a few positions. Returning center Caden Kitler was solid for the Razorbacks last year, as was right guard Kobe Branham. Those two should be cornerstones of the offensive line for a new starting quarterback. Running back Braylen Russell also returned, having rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Bringing back tight end Jaden Platt was also important. He recorded 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore last season.

The guy who projects as Arkansas' starting quarterback is also a returning player, though he doesn't have the same amount of experience. KJ Jackson played sparingly last season as a freshman, recording 441 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also added 52 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Whether he showed enough last season to be the clear incumbent at the position is to be determined, but he very well may have the inside track. Memphis transfer AJ Hill seems to be the main competition for Jackson.

The wide receiver room is headlined by Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, LSU transfer Jelani Watkins, New Mexico State transfer Donovan Faupel and returner CJ Brown. If the Razorbacks got anything out of sophomore Courtney Crutchfield, a former Missouri Tiger, that would be an added bonus.

Behind Russell in the running back room is former Michigan Wolverine Jasper Parker, a player who recorded 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a loaded running back room last season. Former Memphis running back Smith Sutton followed Silverfield to Fayetteville and may also be able to contribute. Four-star freshman TJ Hodges also stayed in the class following the firing of former head coach Sam Pittman.

Adding former Louisiana tackle Bryant Williams to the transfer class was a huge move. He should be a starter, likely at right tackle, on the first day. Kavion Broussard, another returner, may also start at one of the tackle spots, along with Memphis transfer Josiah Clemons and Oregon State transfer Adam Hawkes.

The likely man for the final interior spot alongside Kitler at center and Branham at right guard will likely be Memphis transfer Malachi Breland. Ohio transfer Davion Weatherspoon, alongside returners Aaron Smith and Kash Courtney, could be the depth pieces behind them.

Defense

Apr 2, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) runs a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas is fortunate to have one of the top returning defensive linemen in the country on its roster for 2026. Quincy Rhodes Jr. logged 43 tackles and eight sacks last season and could very well build on that. Charlie Collins, opposite of Rhodes and David Oke on the interior, all of whom are returning players, should be extremely impactful.

Bringing back middle linebacker Bradley Shaw and safety Miguel Mitchell also present as important moves. Shaw recorded 50 total tackles and a forced fumble last season as a sophomore, which should also give him plenty to build on. Mitchell logged 52 tackles and a pick last season, as well, providing more returning production.

The secondary was remade the most in the transfer portal, bringing in La'khi Roland from Maryland, Jahiem Johnson from Tulane and Shelton Lewis from Clemson, among others, at the cornerback spot. All three were productive at their prior stops and should be able to make the jump to the SEC. At the safety spots, Christian Harrison from Cincinnati and Kyeaure Magloire from West Georgia have been catching eyes.

Magloire logged 42 total tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions last year. He's sneakily been a guy who could steal some playing time away from a player like Mitchell in the secondary. Senior Carter Stoutmire, who's recorded 90 total tackles in three seasons at Colorado, should also contribute to that depth.

Finding a spot for Khmori House to play may be a challenge, but he's too good to keep off the field. The Former North Carolina Tarheel and Washington Huskie has been good at every stop, but he has some physical limitations with his size and weight. Whether he's lining up with Shaw or playing the STAR position, House will have to be on the field.

Silverfield added some very solid pieces on the defensive line. On the interior, he opted for Hunter Osborne from Virginia, Xadavien Sims from Oregon and Carlon Jones from USC. Sims and Jones are high upside players, while Osborne was productive for the Cavaliers.

Ohio State transfer and former four-star recruit Trajen Odom should be of assistance to Rhodes on the outside. Auburn transfer Jamonta Waller, another former four-star recruit, will add some depth to that room, as well.

Schedule

This game is smack dab in the middle of Missouri's SEC schedule. The two games before are against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, which won't be easy at all. The two after also won't be easy, taking on Texas at home and Georgia on the road. Things won't get any easier for the Tigers after Game 8, so they'll have to take advantage of a potentially weaker opponent in between.

Arkansas has a brutal schedule in general and there really aren't any off days. The Razorbacks will have matchups against Auburn and South Carolina following their bout with Missouri, so that should present two potentially winnable games.

Outlook

This should be a game the Tigers are able to handle. Missouri has defeated Arkansas four straight times now and in a possible rebuilding year for the Razorbacks with a new roster and head coach, that streak could easily get extended.

Missouri has more surefire options at various positions compared to the Razorbacks, especially the skill positions on offense. On defense, around half of the starting spots could be filled by newcomers. There isn't enough certainty on Arkasnas' roster to give them, at least for now, a solid chance at winning the Battle Line Rivalry in 2026.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, Oct 31

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Series history: Missouri leads 13-4

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.