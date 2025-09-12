3 X-Factors for Mizzou Basketball in 2025-2026: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers on SI basketball reporter Killian Wright breaks down three potential X-factors for Missouri basketball in the 2025-2026 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri Tigers basketball is set for an interesting season, bridging the gap between the Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill-led squad and the upcoming 2026-2027 team led by two five-star recruits, Toni Bryant and Jason Crowe Jr.
Dennis Gates' three-season tenure with Missouri has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, including two NCAA Tournament appearances and an 0-19 record in conference play between them.
Under Gates, it's clear the program has a huge range of potential results, so what are the three biggest determinants of those results for the 2025-2026 season?
1. Jevon Porter's shooting
Porter transferred to Missouri for his final season of college eligibility, following in the footsteps of his older brothers, Jontay Porter and Michael Porter Jr., in suiting up for the Tigers.
With Loyola Marymount last season, Porter averaged 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-11 forward has expanded his game to become a capable ball-handler and decision-maker, along with a willing shooter.
Playing alongside scorers like Anthony Robinson II and Mark Mitchell could free up Porter for more open looks. If he's able to creep up to the 35 percent mark from beyond-the-arc while maintaining effectiveness as a switchable defender, Porter could become a starter on the team as an effective oversized three-and-D wing.
If his shooting remains or falls below the 31.6 percent mark, his offense becomes much less viable next to Mitchell and another big, potentially sliding him far down the rotation.
2. Foul Trouble
Robinson averaged 3.1 fouls in 23 minutes per game last season, leading to his role being decreased to stay out of foul trouble in important games. The team stayed afloat despite his woes, thanks to the guard support of Bates and Grill.
Next season, however, Robinson is clearly the lead guard, and has a case as the best player. He'll need to stay on the court to keep Missouri's offense consistent and a threat.
Senior transfer Shawn Phillips Jr., who's expected to start at center, had major foul troubles of his own at Arizona State last season. Phillips ranked seventh with 6.6 fouls per 40 minutes among all Division 1 players to play at least 40 percent of their team's minutes.
He's Missouri's best rim protector as it stands, and his role becomes even more important following the injury of redshirt center Trent Burns. If Phillips can't stay on the court, the Tigers will have to turn to true freshman, 6-foot-7 center Nicholas Randall as a rim protector.
Both Robinson and Phillips will play crucial roles to Missouri's success next season, and will need to be on the court to do so.
3. Bench Scoring
Grill averaged 13.7 points per game for the Tigers in 2024-2025, earning the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year award. His departure from the program leaves a massive hole in the bench unit for a spark-plug scorer and shooter, but there's options to potentially step up.
One of two incoming transfers, Jayden Stone and Sebastian Mack, could play a similar role to Grill next season –– leading the bench unit and providing instant offense in times of need. If no scorer steps up off the bench for the Tigers however, the offense could stall out in second-unit stints.