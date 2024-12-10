Through the Lens: Mizzou Upsets Rival Kansas, Storms Court
Two hours before the Missouri Tigers' game against Kansas was set to begin, I walked around the stadium and took a look at the rally towels carefully placed over each and every seat.
Donning the mostly, if not completely, ignored phrase that was encouraged by Mizzou Athletics for fans to chant during the singing of The Killers "Mr. Brightside." The stadium was ready for the fans that would soon enter Mizzou Arena.
Other journalists conversed about what it would take for the Tigers to knock off the then-No. 1 Jayhawks. A few stray players took some warm up shots on the court. The "Zou Crew", leaders of the student section, placed fan guides on the seats in their area.
This was the calm before the storm.
Heading towards the tunnel with just a bit over an hour and a half before the game was set to start, I heard what sounded like a stampede of bulls go through the area and turned to stare in awe as fans rushed to get the best seat possible — even pushing over their friends to take their place.
The student section was nearly full and the countdown to game time couldn't even be set. What everyone rushed into the stadium for was still more than 99 minutes away.
From the fans to the ushers to the media, the excitement could be felt in the air. Nearly every Missouri fan had been waiting for this day, despite the odds not being in their favor.
The clock wound down and the fans only got louder. I wasn't even courtside when Kansas took the court, but the boos could be heard no matter where you were in the stadium. The loudest of the bunch were The Antlers, by far. They are Mizzou basketball's student heckling group. Or, as they would describe themselves: “A Mizzou Basketball super fan group that’s full of dedicated and passionate fans who go to every game.”
The others fans know them a bit differently. I know they made it hard to focus on shooting the game at times, I cant imagine trying to focus on the court.
The Antlers led the chants against the Jayhawks as they warmed up, some were not of the PG variety. Nearly every section other than the student section was only scattered with a couple fans, but the noise level was already near deafening.
They were already doing their job of rattling their opponents and knocking them off their game.
There is a version of this photo taken seconds later, in which members of The Antlers flipped the bird to the Jayhawks coaches and players sitting just feet away. I didn't feel that I could include that.
The starting lineup of Kansas was met with a number of boos, but it was nothing near the level of cheers the Tigers got during their player introductions.
Now, let the game begin.
The Jayhawks scored first, but that didn't have any effect on the fans, who continued to chant "Let's Go Tigers" at a overwhelming level until the first Mizzou point, which fortunately came just 17 seconds later. That was the only lead that Kansas had that day.
But, the fans weren't the only ones fired up.
After Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II picked up a charge against Kansas's Hunter Dickinson, Dickinson sent a few unrepeatable words in Robinsons direction. It was not received well.
The rivalry was in full action just a few minutes into the game and already nearing a fight. Teammates backed each player, but Robinson was held back.
The game resumed. A breath of air was let out. There wouldn't be a fight today.
But there was an air of disbelief throughout the arena, however. Mizzou had the lead against No. 1 KU. As the game went on, it almost got more unbelievable. Muttering began even on the photo row about the occurrences.
While the game was won by the whole team, there was one man that clearly stood out. Missouri guard Tamar Bates made himself a Border War legend. He commanded the entire game.
As much fun as it was to sit in front of The Antlers for the first half of the game, I welcomed the change of scenery. From the other side of the arena, I was able to see the bench celebrate on every great play by the Tigers.
But don't worry, I could still hear The Antlers over by the Mizzou bench. I think everyone in the arena could hear them, even through the similarly loud fans.
Everyone knew from about half time that it was possible that Missouri might actually win this game. Discussions began on photo row of what we would do if that happens, strategies to get the shots we want, how not to break our cameras.
But it did get iffy there for a bit. KU had gotten within just three points. With everyone biting their nails, it made the celebration for each point even more intense and the crowd louder.
As the final couple minutes played out, I watched as the fans in the student section filed into the stairs. It was a sea ready to break the barrier and get on the court.
It was then that the PA told everyone to stay off the court. It seems that head coach Dennis Gates felt differently.
"I was about to take the mic in game to say 'rush the damn court'," Gates said following the game.
There was a few seconds left, I looked behind me to see everybody ready to trample me if I didn't move. With the clock at six seconds, Gates called a timeout for the Kansas players to get off the court, but some fans prematurely ran thinking the game was over.
They reset to their previous positions and waited. I stood with everyone else in the photo row and behind me, but still taking photos. Robinson and other players were celebrating during the timeout and as the final seconds ran out.
The clock hit zero. I had to run with everyone else. I went straight into the masses and held my camera in the air to capture what I could — which wasn't much.
Fans, players and media alike stood in the middle of the court to celebrate what just happened.
"Mr. Brightside" played one last time that night. Everyone jumped in the air and sang as loud as they could. I protected my cameras, but enjoyed the moment. You couldn't help but smile.
I am grateful for the kindness of all the fans in the court storming. Even through the excitement, there were multiple times that I heard a fan telling someone else to watch out for my camera and people moving over to let me get a better shot.
Thank you to all the fans for that. It was your time, but you helped me in it.
After all was over, the Tigers lived up to the towel's 'BEAT kU' message.
