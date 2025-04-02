Video: Takeaways From Kellie Harper's Introductory Press Conference at Mizzou
Watch and listen to Missouri Tigers on SI basketball reporters Joey Van Zumeren and Michael Stamps break down what new women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper had to say at her opening press conference as a Tiger.
A new era has embarked upon the Missouri Tigers women's basketball team, with the University introducing former Tennessee leader Kellie Harper as the program's new head coach. The initial announcement was made on March 18 and she was recently introduced.
Harper had her first opportunity to make her presence felt in Columbia by getting the opportunity to speak to friends, family, supporters and the media on March 31. From the athletic department's NIL support to her fit at Missouri, Harper touched all of her bases.
According to Harper, she felt right at home once she got to Columbia. After not coaching over the last season and getting a different lens on the conference, she knew it was time to return to the SEC and that Missouri was the place for her.
Harper has experience in the conference and knows what it takes to win in the SEC. She coached at Tennessee from 2019-2024, taking them to four NCAA tournaments and three Sweet 16s there. She also brought the Missouri State Bears to a Cinderella Sweet 16 appearance at the end of the 2018-2019 season.
With the profound impact women's basketball has brought upon the country recently, the Missouri athletic department now feels this is the right time to invest in women's basketball. This is the reason for the home-run hire and potentially more NIL investment in the program.
Harper has already begun to assemble a staff, bringing along four assistant coaches with her. Next up on the to-do list is the transfer portal, where activity for Harper and her staff should be expected soon.