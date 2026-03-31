What Anthony Robinson's Departure Means for Mizzou Basketball

Point guard Anthony Robinson II was Missouri basketball's longest tenured player, having been committed to the program since June 30, 2022, and making his debut against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Nov. 6, 2023.

He amassed three seasons, 96 games, 709 points, 241 assists, 159 steals and an SEC All-Defensive Team appearance during his career with the Tigers. That chapter of Robinson's career is now closed following a 2025-26 junior campaign that didn't go to plan — the rising senior will enter the transfer portal upon its official opening April 7.

While it's unclear what the future may hold for Robinson, his departure does help clear the skies on what Missouri's roster could look like next season. Here's how his exit effects Missouri's roster, rotation and upcoming offseason moves.

The impact on T.O. Barrett

Robinson started 31 of 33 games in his 2024-25 season and 19 of 33 in 2025-26, losing the starting gig to sophomore point guard T.O. Barrett in the 20th game of the season, when Missouri beat Oklahoma in an 88-87 overtime thriller. Robinson was benched due to a particularly poor stretch of play in which the team captain failed to score double-digit points and shot less than 50% from the field in five straight games, three of which were losses.

Robinson's slump continued throughout the majority of the season. Despite a late-season surge in which he scored double-digit points three of five games, and a late-season stumble in which Barrett shot 45% or worse in all five, Robinson never took the starting job back.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) guards Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett (5) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images

Even if Robinson were to return to Missouri next season, Barrett likely would have a leg up in the battle for a starting guard position — assuming incoming five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. will have the other guard spot locked up.

More so than ever, the job in the backcourt is now clearly Barrett's to lose — at least as the roster currently stands.

The impact on Missouri's transfer portal outlook

Crowe not being a starter next season would be a shock — who starts alongside him in the backcourt is what's unknown. Robinson, despite his struggles, would have made for a fantastic complement to Crowe in the backcourt. In what would be a senior-freshman pairing, Robinson remains an elite defender and a stable table-setter who seemed to revive his 3-point shot toward the end of Missouri's season.

But that pairing likely won't see the light of day. Barrett remains a strong candidate to start alongside Crowe, given his prior starting experience, defensive tenacity and size, but he's still a flawed player and not the perfect fit next to Crowe.

Barrett isn't very effective off-ball, isn't a plus shooter and struggles to generate halfcourt offense against bigger opponents. It's hard to imagine Missouri isn't considering finding a veteran point guard to compete with Barrett for the starting job — there's plenty available.

2026 5-Star Missouri signee Jason Crowe, Jr. | Credit @mizzouhoops on Instagram

Even if Missouri feels confident in Barrett as a starter, Robinson's departure narrows Missouri's current guard count down to four: Barrett, Crowe, Aaron Rowe and Sebastian Mack. Mack didn't play a single minute in February or March, while Rowe redshirted the entire season, making both reasonable candidates to hit the transfer portal.

Regardless of if Rowe or Mack hit the portal, Missouri will need another guard to supplement its bench depth. Summarized, Robinson's departure almost guarantees Missouri targeting another guard in the transfer portal to replace him, although internal development will still play a factor in the future rotation.

The impact on Aaron Rowe

Rowe got lost in the shuffle of Missouri's season, as the three-star true freshman redshirted and didn't see the court all season. Robinson's departure opens up major minutes at the backup guard spot, and who better to step into the role than a former top-200 recruit ready to burst onto the scene.

Aaron Rowe unveils a University of Missouri shirt underneath his jacket, officially committing to MU during a commitment ceremony at Tolton Catholic High School on Dec. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. | Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

He's far from guaranteed a rotational role next season, but Rowe will now slide up the depth chart in wake of his predecessor's exit. Joining Robinson in the transfer portal wouldn't exactly be a shock, but with Robinson out the door, there's a whole new world of opportunity for Rowe that didn't exist before.

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