What Does First-Round Exit Say About Mizzou's Season?

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s rebirth of the season started and ended in the same building.

The 43-point loss to Illinois in the Enterprise Center on Dec. 22, in many ways, inspired the Tigers turnaround to go 10-8 in Southeastern Conference play and earn a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

“It was a whole program reset,” head coach Dennis Gates said of the team’s reaction to the loss to Illinois.

But the bid ultimately ended the same way seven of the last eight trips to the NCAA Tournament have for the Tigers — a first-round exit.

“I'm proud of what we've done this year,” Gates said. “You want to get to the Tournament and win games, and we wasn't able to do that. Ultimately, our team definitely was still in a phase of maturation because our season really started at the new year once we got our team fully healthy.”

The inability for Missouri to move past the same place in the postseason it ended last season is the shortest summary of its season. But the rebirth, new life and second death of this team was much more complex.

Availability of players, or the lack of it, impacted the Tigers starting in the summer, according to Gates. Not in the same way as it did in the 2023-2024 season, where John Tonje, who would be a consensus second-team all-american the next year, along with sharpshooter Caleb Grill were stashed on the bench with injuries.



Instead, Gates believes, the team’s path became especially jagged in December, when guard Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce were both sidelined with injuries. The zigs started for Missouri as early as the offseason, when Mark Mitchell and Annor Boateng both were out of practice for significant time while dealing with injuries.

“Our guys (have) a lot of resilience,” associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters said to Missouri On SI on Saturday. “Because it's one thing to be available and it's another thing to get cohesive and play together. And our guys didn't have a chance to do that until after Christmas.”

When the absence of those two culminated in what was an embarrassing loss to Illinois, Gates insisted their returns would completely change the team. At the time, it nearly felt irrelevant with how dead in the water Missouri looked against Illinois.

“In December everyone wrote us off, like ‘Oh, they're not a tournament team’ and this and that,” Mitchell said after the loss to Miami.

In the days after the Illinois loss, though the players felt more confidence internally than others had on the outside, there was still a question of “where are we going from here?”

“You never quite can actualize the light at the end of the tunnel,” guard Jayden Stone said, reflecting on how the team felt at the time. “But, just maintaining a sense of self confidence, I think that was always there, and there was a seed of faith amongst the guys and the staff. And so we knew that once we get everybody back healthy, then we'll be able to attack however we need to and go from there.”

Dec. 22, 2025: St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell looks on from the bench in the first half of Missouri vs. Illinois. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Injuries were a problem, but Gates also felt the need to put in broader changes. He set three guiding principles for the remainder of the season that he credits for the turnaround.

“Embrace every challenge without fear, live their sacrifices with a purpose … prove their consistency through their actions,” Gates said of the principles he set in place. “Ever since those three things became prevalent in our program,our guys took a step in the direction that I planned for them to take.”

There’s no moral victories, nor will any banners be hung for it, but the response Gates cultivated in January and February to put Missouri in the position to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament was one of the most impressive things he has accomplished in his tenure.

Along the way, Gates had to make tough decisions that he believes could’ve broken plenty of other teams. The decision to replace Anthony Robinson II, who was billed to be the team’s star player entering the season, for sophomore T.O. Barrett was one of the most important changes made throughout the season.

“I had to make certain changes,” Gates said.”... I got to think about the lineup changes before the players ever know about it. And it may be challenging, but they had to embrace it, embrace it without the fear.”

Through conference play, Missouri’s identity emerged as a mosaic built through several key moments. The Tigers’ proved to be capable of beating some of the best teams in the conference, where the plans of development for Barrett, Pierce and Mitchell came to fruition.

“We actually had some runs where it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, this is what we envisioned with this team,’” Smithpeters said.

But at other moments, the Tigers left opportunities on the table. After earning two ranked wins in February, it looked like Missouri was peaking at the exact right time of the season. But that was followed up with the Tigers losing four straight games to end the season. Gates pinpointed the fact that Missouri was almost always having to claw behind as a common denominator in those losses, as the Tigers led for just 1:11 against Miami, 48 seconds against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament, and 31 seconds against Oklahoma.

“One thing that'll stand out to me, and I'll say this, is that we did not have the lead for more than five minutes of all those games. And when you are putting yourself in that position, whether you get down over a period of time or not, the management of it, and it's just one play of execution.”

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) dribbles the ball past Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Because of the fluctuating lineups and roles throughout the season, Gates sees March as just the third month of “maturation” for the group, throwing it into the fire prematurely in its development process. New contributors were coming into the fold as late as mid February, with center Trent Burns playing at least 10 minutes in seven of the last eight games of the season after never reaching that mark in the first 12 games of conference play.

Even for the players that were available in November, the rest of the puzzle pieces missing didn’t allow for stability.

“To reach our full potential, it's like pieces of puzzles,” Gates said after the Illinois loss. “Our entire team has been put together a certain way. … I think our team is a good team, man. We can win games as we have, without certain guys, and we'll continue to piece it together.”

When the puzzle looked fully broken at the Enterprise Center in December, Gates claimed that “one game won’t define us.” He was undeniably correct.

To understand this team, you have to examine the initial death against Illinois, the vibrant life it showed in its elite wins in SEC play, and its one-and-done trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I'm hard on myself when it comes down to coaching,” Gates said. “I don't think any coach could have brought the team to this place based off of where we were, dealing with the injuries that we dealt with. So I pat myself on the back at the same time. But there was still sort of a goal in mind. I want to win a National Championship, and I didn't. So for me that's a failure. It's just that simple.”

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