What Mark Mitchell's Return Means For Mizzou Basketball

Just under over months from its first game of the season, Missouri basketball has made a seismic addition. Two-time All-SEC forward Mark Mitchell is returning to the program following a dramatic saga in which he gave an emotional goodbye speech, tested his waters in NBA summer league, joined and won a lawsuit, returned to college, committed to Kentucky and most recently re-enrolled at Missouri.

While he’s officially returned to the university, there’s still a few obstacles to surpass before he suits up on the hardwood, the most prominent of which being the NCAA. His lawsuit granted him a preliminary injunction to be eligible for the upcoming 2026-27 college basketball season, but the NCAA will likely attempt to appeal the ruling, as it has for many cases around the nation.

If presented with the opportunity to add a player of Mitchell’s caliber, you do it. That’s not much of a debate, especially if you’re Missouri.

But Mitchell’s addition, regardless of how talented of a player he is, is quite clunky. He’s a high-usage forward joining a completely-reshaped team less than two months away from its first exhibition game of the season.

We’ll keep you updated on all the future steps of Mitchell’s eligibility and chances of playing for Missouri basketball next season, but for now, here’s to analyzing the X’s and O’s of his fit with his old-but-new team.

How does Mark Mitchell’s Return Impact Mizzou’s Ceiling?

Short answer: it raises it. Adding your leading scorer from a season ago to one of the most-anticipated rosters in program history does make the team better.

Here’s what you all thought of the new ceiling.

Now that Mark Mitchell is back, what are your expectations for #Mizzou basketball this season?



If it's not on the poll, drop in the replies: — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 31, 2026

If last year’s Missouri roster was a first-round exit, this year’s roster — which is absolutely better on paper — should be on a course set for a deeper run. The last two seasons showed how far a Mitchell-led team can go in the postseason. But a Crowe-led team with Mitchell as its Robin? That’s a much different scenario.

Missouri now has at least two go-to scorers in crunch-time, postseason scenarios, one of which is unlike any it’s had in the Dennis Gates Era. Many of Missouri’s losses to postseason contenders last season were the result of Mitchell having a lack of help in the scoring department — if it wasn’t Jayden Stone catching a heater or T.O. Barrett taking advantage of a size mismatch, there wasn’t another option to creep up to that 20-point range.

That changes with Crowe, as Mitchell goes from needing help in the scoring department to being the help in the scoring department. It’s entirely possible that Mitchell and Missouri still run into some of the same problems they have in the past, but having a partner-in-crime for the postseason certainly makes the Tigers a much more viable “catch-fire” team.

Dynamic with Jason Crowe

Mitchell’s fit with Crowe is the biggest question to answer upon his arrival.

Let's clear this up: Missouri is still the Crowe Show. He's the second-highest signee in program history and, barring disaster, will be the highest-ranked signee to play more than three games. Crowe is also one of the best scorers at the high school level since the turn of the century, shattering California's career scoring record in his senior season at Inglewood. And if you didn't know yet, his father, Jason Crowe Sr., is on staff.

The on-court product Missouri constructed over the offseason largely revolves around Crowe. I think that was the correct move. Crowe is a ball-dominant player, yes, but he's capable of carrying a heavier offensive burden than almost any player in the nation — that's an ideal player to build around. He's iso-heavy but also showed playmaking shots when surrounded with the adequate talent. Crowe can get his teammates the ball, but his shot will likely come first, which certainly isn't a bad thing.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Jason Crowe Jr (5) moves the ball against Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of Missouri's roster excels in playing away from the ball, with Crowe as one of few — and arguably the lone member — on the other side of the coin. Trent Pierce, Jordan Crawford and Aidan Chronister are 3-point gunners; Jamier Jones is quite the transition athlete; Bryson Tiller and Jaylen Carey are primarily play-finishers. Kennard Davis and Aaron Rowe are the only players on Crowe’s side.

That was until Mitchell’s potential arrival. Mitchell’s one of the more ball-dominant players in the conference, playing a slower, head-down brand of ball that works best with the ball in his hands. An offense that puts the ball in Mitchell’s hands can work, but Missouri’s current roster is constructed for Crowe.

Mitchell also isn’t a positive floor spacer. He knocked down 38.8% of his triples last season but the majority of his attempts were wide open, not to mention his clunky, slow release that hinders his ability to be a catch-and-shoot threat. That’s not going to help him play alongside Crowe.

The biggest worry of the Mitchell-Crowe duo is that it becomes too much of a ‘your turn, my turn’ dynamic. It’s hard to envision many scenarios in which they actively play off each other, but a glimpse into Crowe’s EYBL days could provide some outlook on what it may look like.

Crowe spent the 2025 EYBL circuit with the Oakland Soldiers playing alongside Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the class and now Kansas Jayhawk. Stokes measures in just one inch shorter and roughly the same weight as Mitchell, and overlaps with some portions of his game.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Stokes and Crowe played together, they often didn’t “play together,” which isn’t really a fault on either player. It was, in fact, a lot of taking turns in isolations. That can work, but it’s not the smoothest recipe for success. Stokes also has more vertical athleticism, a quicker burst and a bit of a better knack for cutting.

Crowe has more playmaking chops than many give him credit for, though, and could easily end up as the best playmaker Mitchell has played alongside at Missouri. We’ll be seeing a different Mitchell in 2026-27 than we did the two seasons prior, and as a tenured veteran who’s adapted throughout his career, there’s reason to believe he can do so again alongside Crowe.

Other Areas of Impact

Elsewhere, Mitchell instantly becomes Missouri’s second-best scoring option alongside Crowe. He’s the best driver on Missouri’s roster and gets to the free-throw line better than his Tiger peers, leading all non-freshmen on the roster in free-throw attempts per game last season. That’s rather useful to the catch-and-shooters on Missouri’s roster like Pierce, Chronister and Crawford.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Trent Pierce (11) reacts after a play during the first half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Mitchell’s arrival, Crowe carried an extremely heavy playmaking burden, as did Mitchell before Crowe (Funny how this circle of time works, right?). Davis and Rowe have done so at lower levels but not at Power Five. Mitchell averaged more assists per game last season than any non-freshmen on Missouri’s roster. Standing at 6-foot-9, he’s also the second-tallest player to average more than 15 points and 3 assists per game in the SEC last season, trailing only Florida big Alex Condon. Mitchell is much more perimeter-oriented, for better or worse.

It may be for the best to stagger Crowe and Mitchell’s minutes as much as possible, as they project to be by far the best engines on the team. Let them both make life easier for their teammates throughout the first 32 minutes of the game before deploying a death lineup in the final 8, letting both go to work in crunch time.

Lineup Implications

Missouri’s frontcourt is crowded, even more so with Mitchell’s addition. Unless Mitchell slides down to small forward — which would make little sense and isn’t on my bingo card — two of these players won’t start: Pierce, Mitchell, Carey, Tiller, Bryant. Mitchell and Pierce are returning starters who averaged the most- and third-most points per game for the Tigers last season, Tiller is a top-50 transfer, Bryant a five-star freshman and Carey an 18-minute-per-game veteran of the last two seasons.

Mitchell will start at the four. Pierce, as by far the best shooter of the bunch and probably the best shooter on the team, should be solidified as the starting small forward. That leaves Carey, Tiller and Bryant to compete for the starting center spot.

Bryant, while arguably having the most potential of the trio, is least suited to play center. He’s also a true freshman in the SEC, so although he’s a five-star with high aspirations, perhaps coming off the bench and learning the ropes in Year 1 isn’t the worst scenario.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whomever starts at center ideally is a strong roll-man, shot-blocker and vertical threat. Tiller has the most vertical pop of the bunch, averaging 1.3 blocks per game last season, but still isn’t quite a traditional five. Carey is on the shorter side, measuring it at 6'8, but makes up for it by weighing 267 pounds and having a bit of passing upside to his game.

Most likely, it’ll be Tiller making the switch from roaming four to a true five.

You can view Mitchell’s return in a few ways: 1. It diminishes the roles of Tiller, Bryant and others who may have been expecting larger roles upon first arriving, or 2. It takes the pressure off that same crew — and others — to be as high of contributors as originally expected. Both should be taken into account.

The Final Word

Here’s your too long, didn’t read: Mitchell makes Missouri better. Missouri should hope he is eligible to suit up. The nature of the addition is unprecedented, at-once unexpected and clunky, but Mitchell is a fantastic player joining an organization that is absolutely delighted to have him. There is all the reason to believe that Gates, Mitchell, Crowe and the rest of the team will adapt and figure it out, and that this ends up one of the better Missouri squads in recent memory.

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