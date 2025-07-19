What's Next for Mizzou Men's Basketball on the 2026 Recruiting Trail: The Extra Point
Missouri on SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the remaining 2026 recruiting targets for Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
At the top of that list of potential targets is five-star forward Toni Bryant, who's ranked as the No. 12 player in the nation and the second-best in his home state of Florida. He, like Crowe, is posting great numbers in this summer's Nike EYBL circuit and would be a slam-dunk commitment if it happened. The Tigers have to beat out NC State, Kansas and North Carolina for his pledge.
Four-star sharpshooter Aidan Chronister is the next man up. His lone official visit is with the Tigers at the moment, scheduled for Sept. 20, and things are starting to shape up there. He may be the most likely to commit next at the moment, based on On3 predictions.
The two Missouri natives on this list are both centers. Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor are both four-star players ranked within the top-100 of composite rankings and both are extremely talented. Reed will visit Columbia at the end of August, but things with Taylor may be slipping away to the Kansas Jayhawks.
These are all players to keep an eye on that could build up Dennis Gates' 2026 class. If landing Crowe was any indication, this could end up being his best yet.
2026 Targets
- 5-Star PF Toni Bryant, 6-foot-9, 215 lbs. - Zypherhills, Florida (Official visit on Sept. 6)
- 4-Star SF Aidan Chronister, 6-foot-7, 170 lbs. - Wichita, Kansas (Official visit on Sept. 20)
- 4-Star C Tristan Reed, 6-foot-8, 210 lbs. - Branson, Missouri (Official visit last week of August)
- 4-Star C Ethan Taylor, 7-foot, 220 lbs. - Branson, Missouri
2026 Basketball Commitments
- CG Jason Crowe Jr., 6-foot-3, 170 lbs. - Inglewood, California (Committed 07/18/25)