What Seed is Mizzou in the 2025 SEC Tournament?
As the final Saturday slate of games has completed in the SEC, the conference tournament bracket is set. That means the Missouri Tigers have found a home in the bracket, slotting into the seven seed.
The Tigers will face either the 15-seeded LSU Tigers or the 10-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. The matchup leading up to Missouri's will occur the day prior.
If Missouri gets out of its first matchup against either LSU or Mississippi State, they will play the two-seed Florida Gators the following day at the same location at 6:00 p.m. CT. Also on its side of the bracket are three-seeded Alabama, Kentucky, 14-seeded Oklahoma and 11-seeded Georgia.
At one point in the season, it looked like the Tigers had a chance to move up into the double-bye category in the top-four of the SEC. After dropping four of its last five, with the lone win against South Carolina, that narrative has completely changed.
Most recently, the Tigers just lost to the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Senior Day. The Wildcats won 91-83, doing just about everything right to shut down Missouri. This bumped the Wildcats into the six-seed slot and aided in dropping the Tigers.
Missouri now sits at 21-10 and 10-8 in conference play. Despite the slide in the SEC tournament seeding and potentially March Madness seeding, the turnaround head coach Dennis Gates and Missouri have seen is truly impressive. After not winning a single conference game last year and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament, the Tigers have completely flipped the script this year.
SEC tournament Seed List
1 seed- Auburn
2 seed- Florida
3 seed- Alabama
4 seed- Tennessee
5 seed- Texas A&M
6 seed- Kentucky
7 seed- Missouri
8 seed- Ole Miss
9 seed- Arkansas
10 seed- Mississippi State
11 seed- Georgia
12 seed- Vanderbilt
13 seed- Texas
14 seed- Oklahoma
15 seed- LSU
16 seed- South Carolina