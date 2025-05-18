Where Does 2025 Transfer Portal Group Class Rank for Dennis Gates?
The transfer portal has been a significant factor in the success Dennis Gates has had in some seasons, or not had in others, with the Missouri Tigers. It's been a key part of college athletics ever since he took over the program in 2022.
The 2025 offseason has arguably been the quietest for Gates, however. It's a change of approach after finding building blocks of the roster through the portal in previous seasons.
"We're not successful going to two NCAA tournaments out of three years without innovation, without relationships, without the ability to have conversations with not only agents, but students," Gates said April 29. "Emotionally, there is a way to connect with them in a special way."
Entering 2025, Gates is instead betting on the development of young returners. Rising sophomores T.O. Barrett, Annor Boateng and Trent Burns will all have to take strides in development. But, Mark Mitchell, who Missouri acquired through the transfer portal from Duke ahead of last season, will also be a star on the team.
READ: Mizzou Projected to Return Second-Most Minutes in SEC for 2025-26 Season
Because of the in-house approach, Missouri hasn't swung for too many home runs in this year's portal class. According to recruiting sites, it's by far Gates' lowest-rated class during his time at Missouri.
Here's a look at how On3 and 247Sports have graded each of Gates' transfer portal classes thus far with the Tigers.
2025
Highest-rated additions: G Sebastian Mack, C Shawn Phillips Jr., C Jevon Porter
247Sports: 55th
On3: 70th
2024
Highest-rated additions: F Mark Mitchell, G Tony Perkins, G Marques Warrick
247Sports: 13th
On3: 23rd
2023
Highest-rated additions: G Tamar Bates, G Caleb Grill, G John Tonje
247Sports: 40th
On3: 3rd
2022
Highest-rated additions: G Isiaih Mosley, G Nick Honor
247Sports: 8th