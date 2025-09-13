Drinkwitz Flies in on a Helicopter to Watch Mizzou Commit: The Buzz
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz made his way around St. Louis on Friday night, checking out various high school football games, watching an MU commit and other targets for the Tigers. Rather than risk traffic in the streets, Drinkwitz opted to take to the air, slicing through the clear St. Louis skies to reach his destinations.
Drinkwitz arrived at the first venue of the night, De Smet Jesuit, along with linebackers coach Derek Nicholson. The two coaches watched on as De Smet hosted SLU High School. 2026 three-star linebacker Keenan Harris, who plays on both sides of the ball, recorded three touchdowns and looked over to Drinkwitz after one of his scores as he helped SLUH past De Smet. Harris committed to play for the Tigers on May 23 of this year.
Back to the chooper, Drinkwitz went as he had another matchup to catch. St. John Vianney High School welcomed him for its matchup with Francis Howell Central. FHC's 2027 four-star tight end, the top-ranked player in Missouri, Jack Brown, is scheduled to visit Columbia on September 20 for their matchup with South Carolina.
Mizzou has currently picked up 10 commitments from the class of 2026, though that number is sure to grow soon, as the Tigers have numerous recruiting visits scheduled for the coming weeks.
Friday's Mizzou results:
- No. 23 Mizzou volleyball lost to No. 15 TCU 3-1 (30-32, 32-30, 21-25, 21-25) in Fort Worth, Texas — Stats
- Mizzou soccer beat Texas 3-1 in Columbia — Stats
Saturday's Mizzou schedule:
SEC News:
Did you notice?
- Mizzou officially welcomed six Tigers alumni into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. The list of new inductees includes Kareem Rush (basketball), Sophie Cunningham (basketball), Brock Olivo (football), Alyssa Munlyn (volleyball), Mike Alden (athletic director) and Bob Brendel (administration)
- Women's basketball coach Kellie Harper praised Cunningham and her legacy with the Tigers.
- MU hoops showing some love to Kareem Rush on X/Twitter
- Mizzou soccer recorded a highlight goal in its 3-1 SEC opening victory over the 2024 conference champion Texas Longhorns
On this Day
Sept. 12, 1998: Senior tailback Devin West notched a school-record 319 rushing yards on 33 carries to lead the 41-23 victory over rival Kansas.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"We lacked discipline. We all did stupid stuff we wouldn't do if Coach [Norm] Stewart was there. His practices used to be verbal abuse, complete hell. We missed that."- Gary Leonard
