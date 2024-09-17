Evaluating Missouri's Freshman After Three Weeks - The Extra Point
After finishing No. 21 in national recruiting rankings, the Missouri Tigers brought a loaded freshman class, including a local five-star recruit, onto campus. Those players are now into the swing of playing, some more than others.
Statistically, one of the best, if not the best, has been running back Kewan Lacy. The Dallas, Tex native finds himself towards the bottom of the running back room. In his limited opportunities, however, he's ran for 69 yards on 11 carries. In week one against Murray State he was second on the team in rushing yards, finishing with 42 yards on only five carries.
Defensive backs Cameron Keys and Trajen Greco have not jumped out on the stat sheet, but have been successful in other areas. Both have found minor roles on special teams and were able to make plays in their first two weeks. In very limited snaps, both Keys and Greco have showed promise for the future.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps evaluates three of the Tigers best freshman performers through the first three weeks of the season.
As the Tigers leap into SEC play against Vanderbilt, freshman playing time may begin to be limited. Keys and Greco, along with other defensive talents, might have a better shot of seeing the field than a guy like Lacy.
