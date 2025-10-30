2 Units That Need to Step Up for Mizzou in Final Stretch: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on two groups that will need to help take the pressure off quarterback Matt Zollers' shoulders in the final stretch of the Tigers' season.
Missouri's hopes at a bid in the College Football Playof seem to have one foot in the grave. A third loss would, in all likelihood, completely end those chances. So the Tigers will have to go undefeated in a four-game stretch that includes a game against No. 3 Texas A&M, and another at No. 18 Oklahoma.
Leading the Tigers through that stretch will be true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, filling in for an injured Beau Pribula.
After Zollers showed promise once coming in during the third quarter of Missouri's game at Vanderbilt, it's on other parts of the Tigers to improve.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz highlighted two of those specific areas Wednesday.
"He's got a really good defense to lean on," Drinkwitz said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "We got to to play better up front for him, and we got to continue to find advantages in special teams and clean that area up so that he doesn't feel all the pressure."
Both of these groups have been inconsistent for Missouri. On the offensive line, Pribula rarely had enough time to establish himself in the pocket when he was in. On special teams, true freshman Robert Meyer has missed kicks in multiple key situations, going 9 for 12 on the season.
The biggest factor for the remainder of Missouri's season will be how Zollers performs. But outside of him, the Tigers will need to get these two weaknesses improved.
Here's the morning buzz for Thursday, Oct. 30.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
There were no events scheduled.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- Women's basketball small forward Grace Slaughter was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist. This award is given to the best women's basketball small forward in the NCAA.
- 4-star center Tristan Reed, who previously named Missouri in his final five schools, will announce his decision on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
- Class of 2027 edge rusher Juelz Batiste received an offer from Missouri. He also holds offers from Florida State, Auburn, Nebraska and UCF.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I don’t know that I could have done that. Playing professionally requires a lot of preparation and work. I don’t know that I ever had the desire to play two sports. I was content playing baseball."- Phil Bradley
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube