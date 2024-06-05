2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Buffalo
The Missouri Tigers will welcome the Buffalo Bulls for their second game of the 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 7. This matchup will mark the first time Missouri faces a Mid-American Conference team since they hosted Central Michigan in the 2021 season opener.
The Bulls finished tenth out of 12 MAC teams last year with a 3-9 overall record and 3-5 in conference play.
Just like Missouri's first opponent, Murray State, Buffalo has a new head coach from South Carolina. An assistant to the head coach and special teams coordinator with the Gamecocks from 2021-'23, Pete Lembo was introduced as Buffalo's head coach this January.
Lembo replaces Maurice Linguist, now the co-defensive coordinator at Alabama. Linguist brought in a strong recruiting class in 2022 but finished with a 14-23 record in his three years at Buffalo.
A SEC opponent will be a big test in Lembo's second game as head coach. Here's an early look at the 2024 Bulls.
Offense
The Bulls' offense was near the bottom of the MAC last season, ranking eighth with 3,826 total yards and ninth with 251 points. The Bulls scored 14 or less points in six out of 10 games last season.
For better or worse, the Buffalo offense will have a different look this year. Starting quarterback Cole Snyder transferred to Eastern Michigan after a 2,109 yard, 13 touchdown and nine interception season. Running back Ron Cook Jr.'s elligibility expired and fellow back Michael Washingston transferred to New Mexico State. The receiver room is almost entirely revamped, with the team's top five leading receivers from last year all gone.
Buffalo's expected starting quarterback this season is CJ Ogbonna, a senior who transferred to Buffalo from Southeast Missouri State ahead of the 2023 season. Ogbonna carved out a role for himself with his speed as a runner, gaining 222 yards on 51 attempts. He started his career in the JUCO ranks at San Diego Mesa, where he threw for 4,048 yards, 40 touchdowns in 18 games.
The Missouri defense is used to facing some of the best quarterbacks in the nation, but did struggle at times in 2023 to contain mobile quarterbacks. Especially without inside linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper on the field, a master at the quarterback spy, Missouri will have to come prepared to prevent Ogbonna from using his legs.
The Bulls do have experience in the running back room with senior Jacqez Barksdale and junior Al-Jay Henderson. Barksdale rushed for 248 yards on 52 carries in 2023 while Henderson was used mostly as a special teamer in 2023 but rushed for 301 yards in 2022.
The Bulls did lose quite a few pass catchers but did make a solid addition through the portal with Boston College transfer Taji Johnson. A former three-star prospect, Johnson appeared in 43 games in four years with the Eagles but only received 11 passes.
Defense
The Buffalo defense was at the middle of MAC pack last season, ranking sixth with 4,405 yards allowed and seventh with 329 points.
The Bulls do have quite a bit of continuity on defense and have some talented pieces, headlined by safety Marcus Fuqua. In 2022, Fuqua was tied for the most interceptions in the nation with seven, earning him a spot on the All-American Third Team.
Led by Fuqua, the Buffalo pass defense is much more impressive than its rushing. The 2,246 passing yards allowed by the Bulls in 2023 was good for the second lowest in the MAC.
The secondary also added Oliver Bridges, a sophomore cornerback from Cincinnati who appeared in nine games in 2023 and was a three-star recruit.
Additionally, cornerback Charles McCartherens is coming off a promising freshman season where he started in the final nine games of the season. His three interceptions were the second most on the team.
Conversely, the rush defense was the second worst in the MAC, allowing 2,159 yards. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Chez Melusi combined to rush for 301 yards against the Bulls in last year's season opener.
Outlook
The second game of the season for Missouri in 2023 was one that came too close for comfort. A nail-biting game against a Group of Five team is not exactly the most comforting way to begin September for a SEC team.
Against Middle Tennessee State last season, Missouri needed a last minute defensive stop to hold on to their 23-17 lead. Of course, the Tigers did end up righting the ship but this should be an easy out for Missouri in week 2 of the season.
Game Details
Date: Sept. 7
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: SECN+ and ESPN+
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Series: Missouri leads 1-0
Last Meeting
Sept. 20, 2008: A bright, sunny day in Columbia served as the backdrop for a historic day for both Chase Daniels and Jeremy Maclin. Daniels threw for 439 yards, his highest total in his college career, and two touchdowns. Maclin's 168 receiving yards was the second highest in his time in Columbia. Missouri won 42-21 but still left quite a few points on the board, fumbling three times and missing a field goal.
The Team
Head Coach: Pete Lembo, 32 years in coaching.
Offensive Coordinator: Dave Patenaude, Georgia Tech's coordinator from 2019-'21.
Defensive Coordinator: Joe Bowen, previously the linebackers coach at Miami (Ohio).
Players to Watch: QB CJ Ogbonna, WR Taji Johnson, S Marcus Fuqua, DT George Wolo
Top Newcomer: Oliver Bridges, a transfer from Cinicinnati, is the highest profile addition to Buffalo this offseason and should pair nicely in an already sound secondary with Fuqua and the promising McCartherens.
Program History
Last MAC Title: 2008
Conference Championships: 1
Bowl Record: 3-3
Bowl Appearances: 1958, 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022
Read More:
2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 1: Murray State
Meet the Transfer: Clemson Cornerback Torriano Pride Jr.