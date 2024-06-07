2024 Missouri Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Boston College
For the Tigers third matchup of their 2024-25 campaign, Missouri will welcome in the Boston College Eagles to Faurot Field. The meeting occurs on the early afternoon of September 14.
The Eagles finished tenth in the ACC this past season, with a 7-6 overall record and 3-5 in conference play. This was a significant improvement from the season prior, where the Eagles were one of the worst teams in the conference, finishing 3-9.
Boston College did reach the Fenway Bowl last season, where they took down SMU 23-14. It was their first postseason appearance since 2019 where they fell 38-6 in the Birmingham Bowl. They made the 2021 Military Bowl against East Carolina, but it was canceled.
Arguably the biggest addition for the Eagles this offseason will not be suited up in pads. When former head coach Jeff Hafley took a job in the NFL as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Boston College gave former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien a call.
O'Brien has plenty of accolades, including winning Big 10 Coach of the Year with the Nittany Lions in 2012. It's been four years since O'Brien was a head coach, but the Eagles may have scored big with their new hire. He has past success in both leagues and his experience could prove impactful for a Boston College team looking for a big ACC season. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Boston College Eagles.
Offense
The face of the Eagles offense last season was sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos. A composite 3-star out of high school, Castellanos committed to Central Florida from Waycross, Ga. He barely touched the field for the Knights in year one, only throwing 16 passes for 75 yards.
Castellanos flipped the script last season after transferring to Boston College. He led the team in both passing and rushing yards. On the ground, he ran for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was equally active in the air, tossing 15 touchdowns to go along with 14 interceptions and 2,248 yards. He racked up a 57.3% completion percentage as well.
The Eagles will have plenty of options on the ground, not including Castellanos. Senior Kye Robichaux was the second-leading rusher, running for 780 yards and 8 touchdowns. This was the best season of his career compared to his two prior seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Kansas State graduate transfer Treshaun Ward will also provide a threat as he ran for 643 yards and 5 touchdowns. He rushed for 46 yards on 9 attempts against Missouri early last season, while also racking up 61 receiving yards on 5 receptions. He was the leading rusher for the Wildcats in this matchup. Junior UCF transfer Jordan McDonald should also get a couple of looks on the ground, as could last year's backup Alex Broome.
It remains unclear who the Eagles top receiving threat will be next season. They return their leader in receiving yards from last season, Lewis Bond, with 646 yards. They are also bringing in Junior Vanderbilt transfer Jayden McGowan and Senior Texas Tech transfer Jerand Bradley. Both were productive for their respective power-5 schools last season and both could be top options for Castellanos this year.
The Tigers did a very good job of not allowing lots of rushing yards by quarterbacks, with now Washington Commander Jayden Daniels lighting Missouri up for 130 yards. The mobility of Castellanos is one of the Eagles' best offensive weapons, so if that can get shut down with the Missouri secondary clicking, the Tigers should walk out with unscathed.
Defense
Graduate Kam Arnold will return to Boston College as their leading tackler. He recorded 65 tackles last season, as well as 1 sack and a forced fumble. They have two other big returners on the defensive line with graduate student Cam Horsley and Senior Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Junior cornerback Amari Jackson also returns for the Eagles next season, who posted 38 tackles and a single interception last year. He was one of four Boston College players to record an interception. They took a huge hit in the secondary with cornerback Elijah Jones declaring for the NFL Draft, which ended with him being selected in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals.
Their headline transfer on the defensive side is former Ohio State safety Cameron Martinez. He only recorded 40 career tackles for the Buckeyes in three seasons, as well as one interception in the 2021 season. Georgia State graduate transfer Bryquice Brown could also step into an immediate role in the Eagles secondary. He posted 35 tackles and an interception last season.
Boston College allowed the third most yards in the ACC last season and the second most on the ground. The roles could reverse this season, with the secondary improving and the front line taking some hits. The Tigers bring in a strong receiving core and a running back room that took hits. That may match up well for the Eagles, but the likes of Marcus Carroll, Nate Noel, Jamal Roberts and others should be talented enough to offset it.
Outlook
The Tigers only power-5 opponent in the out-of-conference portion of the schedule was Kansas State, which ended in an all-so-memorable finish for Missouri. It shouldn't be as much of a nailbiter this time around, as Missouri has appeared to improve.
Boston College was ranked fourteenth in CBS Sports preseason power rankings, only behind Pittsburgh, Virginia and Stanford. It would be a surprise if the Tigers did not leave Farout Field in week three with a win.
Game Details
Date: Sept. 14
Time: 11:45 a.m.
TV: SECN+ and ESPN+
Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Series: Boston College leads 1-0
Last Meeting
Sept. 25, 2021: The Tigers and Boston College went head-to-head right into overtime in Alumni Stadium, resulting in a 41-34 victory for the Eagles. A Sophomore Harrison Mevis tied the game with a 56-yard field goal, sending it into extra time. In only five plays, Dennis Grosel led the Eagles down the field, ending in a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers. Connor Bazelak threw an interception on the first play of the Tigers' drive, handing the win to Boston College.
The Team
Head Coach: Bill O'Brien, former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach.
Offensive Coordinator: Will Lawing, 2023 New England Patriots TE coach.
Defensive Coordinator: Tim Lewis, defensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2004-'06.
Players to Watch: QB Thomas Castellanos, RB Kye Robichaux, WR Jerand Bradley, S Cameron Martinez
Top Newcomer: Former Texas Tech WR Jerand Bradley comes into Boston with a chance of becoming WR1. He joins transfer Jayden McGowan and returner Lewis Bond.
Program History
Last ACC Title: N/A
Conference Championships: 1
Bowl Record: 15-13
Bowl Appearances: 1939, 1940, 1942, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2023
