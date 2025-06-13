2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Louisiana
Missouri football has an interesting schedule ahead, featuring a showdown with one of its most heated rivals, some seemingly easy wins, and some difficult conference tests at home.
One game that falls into the "seemingly easy" category is their Week 3 matchup with Louisiana. That being said, this game may be trickier than it seems.
Louisiana had a breakout season in 2024, logging 10 wins to cruise to the Sun Belt Championship with an impressive 10-2 record. Not only did the Cajuns win games, but they won several of them convincingly. They won five games by at least two touchdowns.
The Cajuns didn't experience all positive moments, as they struggled in the conference championship and in their bowl game. Between those two contests, Louisiana lost by a combined 65-6 margin, putting a sour taste in the team's mouth to end the season.
Here's a look at what to know about Missouri's third test of the 2025-26 season, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Offense
Louisiana's offense is lacking experience, which is evident with redshirt junior Walker Howard, who is expected to start at quarterback. He poses a question mark, with sky-high potential that's yet to be seen.
Walker was the fifth-best quarterback in the nation in the recruiting class of 2022, highlighting his potential. However, he's spent his college career backing up Jayden Daniels at LSU and Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss. In three years, Walker has thrown just 10 passes. He may get an opportunity to showcase his talent, based on others at the position.
Louisiana's offense suffered multiple losses in the transfer portal, particularly at wide receiver. Harvey Broussard III and Terrance Carter Jr., two of their top three targeted receivers on last year’s team, both transferred out of the program. Many questions now swirl in their receiving room, with someone needing to step up and take the top spot.
The offensive line also took some damage in the portal, as the Ragin' Cajuns lost their starting center and both starters on the left-hand side of the line. Fortunately for Louisiana, the right side of its line will return.
The left side is where the team found the most success with rushing, so the losses there could be problematic. No offensive linemen were gained through the portal, which may indicate a lack of concern about its state.
Defense
Louisiana's leading tackler in 2024 was linebacker K.C. Ossai, who logged 115 total. The next best tackler only recorded 76. The Ragin' Cajuns lost Ossai to the NFL draft, which will certainly harm the defense.
However, Louisiana retained some key players, such as fellow linebacker Cameron Whitfield. Whitfield led the team in sacks with six while also forcing two fumbles.
Additionally, safety Tyree Skipper is returning, who was tied last season for the most interceptions on the team with four.
Overall, Louisiana's defense didn't rank high in 2024. That side of the ball could continue to struggle, especially considering there have only been three transfers in.
Schedule
Week 3 will be intriguing for both Missouri and Louisiana. On paper, the Tigers appear to be a clear favorite to win, but this game may be a trap game. Missouri will be coming off a matchup with its biggest rival, Kansas. That game is bound to be intense and full of emotions, which could throw the Tigers off against the Ragin' Cajuns.
For Louisiana, the Ragin' Cajuns will be coming off a game against McNeese. McNeese is a team that's been historically competitive with Louisiana, leading the all-time series 20-16-2. If Louisiana falls to McNeese, it might have extra motivation against Missouri. If the Tigers underestimate the Ragin' Cajuns, the latter could use that to their advantage.
Outlook
The Game
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 3:00 p.m.
TV: SECN+/ESPN+
Location: Faurot Field
Series history: First meeting between the two teams
The Team
Coach: Michael Desormeaux, 4th year, 23-18 record
Offensive coordinator: Tim Leger
Defensive coordinator: Jim Salgado
2024 record: 10-4 (7-1 Sun Belt)
2024 rankings: 32nd Scoring offense, 39th Scoring defense
The School
Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
Founded: 1898
Enrollment: 19,213
Nickname: Ragin' Cajuns
Colors: white and vermilion
Mascot: Cayenne (pepper)
The Program
Last conference title: 2021 (over App State)
The Schedule
August 30: vs. Rice
Sept. 6: vs. McNeese
Sept. 13: at Missouri
Sept. 20: at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 27: vs. Marshall
Oct. 11: at James Madison
Oct. 18: vs. Southern Miss
Oct. 25: at Troy
Nov. 1: at South Alabama
Nov. 8: vs. Texas State
Nov. 20: at Arkansas State
Nov. 29: vs. ULM