2026 Mizzou EDGE Prospect Julian Walker Impressed by Tiger Defensive Front
As the 2026 recruiting class begins to get acclimated with teams nationwide, the recruitment process for four-star pass-rusher Julian Walker is heating up.
Ranked as a top-200 player in the 2026 class from Irmo, South Carolina, Walker is garnering interest from plenty of teams across the country, including the Missouri Tigers. In fact, Walker just embarked on a multi-day unofficial visit in Columbia.
Based on limited contact and no official visit, yet, Walker is immedietly impressed by the production and development along the Missouri defensive line. It's also been a position on the roster where the Tigers have recruited well, both with high school prospects and in the transfer portal.
“They have been very good at developing defensive linemen and I like the consistency of what they have been doing up front,” Walker said.
Like many recruits looking for their future destination, Walker values the connections he creates and holds onto with any coaching staff. That makes the unofficial visiting process that much more important, especially when it comes to personal and player development.
“The culture in the building and relationships with coaches are very important to me,” Walker said. “I want to play for a coach who has a vision for me and a plan that continues to develop me as a player and person.”
Walker is the No. 198 player in the country, according to 247sports composite rankings. He's also listed as the fourth best player in South Carolina and No. 19 of all edges. The talented pass rusher is now starting his cycle of visits with teams and the Tigers happen to be included.
So far between Walker and the Missouri staff, defensive line coordinator Brian Early is the main point of communication. Early's done an excellent job recruiting at the position during his short tenure with the Tigers and Walker could be the next man up in the succession on the outside.
“Right now, coach Early is the one I speak to the most. We have a very solid relationship and speak a lot,” Walker said. “We talk a lot of ball, and he’s always checking on me with the things outside of football. It’s not just a football relationship.”
Being in Columbia and experiencing an Eli Drinkwitz-led practice will be a gauge for Walker's interest with the Tigers. Missouri has the chance to make a good first impression with Walker's multi-day excursion.
“I’m just excited to meet the staff and watch the d-line practice,” Walker said. “I want to see what things they focus on and develop.”
As of now, Walker has no official visits scheduled. He told Missouri Tigers on SI that those are in the works. He does have schools that he's interested in, however. South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan and USC are all teams Walker's been in good communication with, especially with his hometown Gamecocks.
There is no commitment deadline set for Walker and the scheduling of his official visits will be the primary focus of the near future.