Mizzou Lands in Top Schools for Elite 2027 Tight End Prospect
Despite the 2026 recruiting cycle having not even wrapped up yet, Missouri looks to have already gotten an early jump on the class of 2027 by landing among the top schools for yet another elite prospect.
4-Star tight end Jack Brown from St. Charles, Missouri named the Tigers in his top six schools on Friday, November 21, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He included Missouri among Arizona State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Illinois and Notre Dame.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., Brown is a physically impressive prospect at the tight end position that possesses elite athleticism and strength. He has the ability to both serve as an extra blocker in the run game, and a dynamic downfield threat in the pass game.
The Missouri native is ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the class and the No. 1 player in the Show Me State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He has been to Columbia twice this fall, once in September to see Missouri defeat South Carolina, and then again this month for the Tigers' game against Texas A&M.
Brown has an extremely wide catch radius, using his lengthy frame to ward off would be defenders on jump ball type passes. Take a look at an example from his game this season against Fort Zumwalt West High School. Although his team lost 35-7, Brown came away with possibly the best highlight of the night.
As of now, Missouri holds no commitments in the 2027 class, but has landed as a finalist for other prospects, most recently Lawrence Britt and Benjarvius Shumaker. The Tigers have also made strong impressions on their most recent visitors and look to have positioned themselves in a good spot for several elite prospects.
Throughout Eli Drinkwitz' tenure at Missouri, the Tigers have landed the top ranked player in the state just twice, once in 2024 with Williams Nwaneri and then again the following year with Jack Lange. Missouri was also heavily in the mix for the class of 2026's top prospect in the state, Jackson Cantwell, but were unable to overcome a strong recruiting effort from Miami.
While Drinkwitz and the staff have certainly done an excellent job in acquiring talent from outside of the state border, keeping elite talent at home is a pillar of a successful program, so landing a commitment from Brown should be high on the coaching staff's list of priorities.