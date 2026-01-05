Missouri Adds Former Iowa State Commit to 2026 Recruiting Class

While things have slowed down a bit regarding the 2026 recruiting class since the conclusion of the early signing period, Missouri has remained active on the trail, and this week, added another commitment to an already strong group.

3-Star defensive lineman Jocques Felix from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri officially committed to the Tigers on Monday, January 5. He took to social media to share his announcement, saying in his post, "I'm 100 percent committed to Mizzou."

Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. and ranked as the No. 114 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Felix was originally committed to Iowa State before reopening his recruitment in November.

He is a multi-sport athlete at the varsity level, also participating for his high school's track and field team. As a junior, Felix posted an impressive 12.88 second 100-meter dash, as well as a 31.42 meter javelin throw, according to MileSplit.

As a senior this fall for Cardinal Ritter, the impressive defender posted an eye popping stat line of over 100 tackles with a dozen sacks as well. Felix is a dominant force along the defensive line, using his massive frame to bully opposing blockers and work his way into the backfield.

The St. Louis product is the third defensive lineman of the class for Missouri, joining Tahj Overton and DeMarcus Johnson. He is the 20th overall commitment, bolstering what was already an impressive group to begin with.

2026 Missouri Football Commits

