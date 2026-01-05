Missouri Adds Former Iowa State Commit to 2026 Recruiting Class
In this story:
While things have slowed down a bit regarding the 2026 recruiting class since the conclusion of the early signing period, Missouri has remained active on the trail, and this week, added another commitment to an already strong group.
3-Star defensive lineman Jocques Felix from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Missouri officially committed to the Tigers on Monday, January 5. He took to social media to share his announcement, saying in his post, "I'm 100 percent committed to Mizzou."
Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. and ranked as the No. 114 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, Felix was originally committed to Iowa State before reopening his recruitment in November.
He is a multi-sport athlete at the varsity level, also participating for his high school's track and field team. As a junior, Felix posted an impressive 12.88 second 100-meter dash, as well as a 31.42 meter javelin throw, according to MileSplit.
As a senior this fall for Cardinal Ritter, the impressive defender posted an eye popping stat line of over 100 tackles with a dozen sacks as well. Felix is a dominant force along the defensive line, using his massive frame to bully opposing blockers and work his way into the backfield.
The St. Louis product is the third defensive lineman of the class for Missouri, joining Tahj Overton and DeMarcus Johnson. He is the 20th overall commitment, bolstering what was already an impressive group to begin with.
2026 Missouri Football Commits
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)
- DL Jocques Felix, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 01/05/2026)
Read More from Missouri Tigers on SI...
Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”Follow mawoods_