2027 OL Brendan Meaney Speaks on Recent Columbia Trip
With the early signing period for the 2026 class drawing closer, Missouri has shifted a bit of its focus to the class of 2027, extending new offers and lining up visits with talented prospects from around the nation.
Recently, the Tigers welcomed a very impressive, under-the-radar prospect from Iowa for a campus visit. 2027 offensive lineman Brendan Meaney from Janesville High School was in Columbia for Missouri's lopsided win over Mississippi State on November 15, and he spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI about his time on campus.
Meaney spoke highly of his experience while in Columbia, saying, "Personally, I loved the big campus. I also really liked the itinerary [the coaching staff] had for the recruits, as well as what all we got to see."
He continued, "The thing that stuck out to me most was the amount they cared for the recruits compared to other schools. For example, when they picked [my family and I] up with a charter bus and drove us to the practice facility, I thought that was cool."
The 6-foot-7, 250 lb. offensive lineman is unranked as a prospect currently, but possesses a massive frame that could easily develop into division one caliber. He is explosive off the line of scrimmage, and athletic enough to block defenders in open space with ease.
His high school team, Janesville, plays 8-man football, an aptly named version of the game that features just eight players on the field as opposed to the typical eleven. While it is quite similar to the 11-man version of the game, it often features less down linemen, allowing Meaney to play a sort of guard/tackle hybrid position.
Meaney spoke on his own skill set, saying, "I think my advantage from other is my wingspan, and how far I can reach out to block and defend my quarterback. I am hoping to add about 25-50 pounds in the weight room, and continue working on footwork."
The Iowa native also mentioned that he has been in contact most with Missouri's Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Trichel. Meaney shared that he was invited on his campus visit on November 3 of this year.
While he is still an unranked prospect, Meaney looks to have a high ceiling that, with the right coaching staff, could be elite once unlocked. Though he is certainly not the most conventional player in the class, Missouri may have identified a potential diamond in the rough type of player, and have seemingly made a strong first impression.