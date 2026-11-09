3 Missouri Tigers Who Stood Out in Rough Loss to Texas

The Missouri Tigers suffered a disappointing 34-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The defeat marked Missouri’s first home loss of the season, dropping its overall record to 6-3 and its SEC record to 3-3.

Things looked promising for the Tigers as they held a 20-13 lead late in the third quarter. That was before Texas went on to score 21 unanswered points, ultimately leaving Columbia with the win.

While this was not the result Missouri had hoped for, there were still a few individual performances worth noting. Here are three Tigers who stood out in Saturday’s loss to Texas.

Austin Simmons

Quarterback Austin Simmons was one of Missouri’s most important players against Texas and a big reason the Tigers remained competitive throughout the first three quarters.

The gunslinger completed 23 of 43 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons helped the Tigers build a seven-point lead late in the third quarter after connecting with Naeshaun Montgomery for a 72-yard touchdown.

Simmons briefly left the field in the fourth quarter after an apparent leg injury. He returned with an opportunity to lead Missouri on its final drive, but a third-down pass intended for Cayden Lee ended in the Longhorns’ hands after Lee was hit hard, sending the ball into the air and into the hands of a Texas defender. Despite the offensive struggles in the fourth quarter, Simmons remained a bright spot in a disappointing loss.

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Nicholas Rodriguez

Nicholas Rodriguez continues to lead Missouri’s defensive unit week after week. The linebacker finished the day with 12 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He led the Tigers in both categories.

It feels as if Rodriguez is involved in every play with the way he flies around the field. His ability to stop the run and make an impact in coverage continues to make him one of Missouri’s most important defensive players.

Even when things got shaky late in the game and Texas began to find success, Rodriguez remained a reliable presence for the Tigers.

Naeshaun Montgomery

Missouri wide receiver Montgomery provided the Tigers with one of the biggest offensive plays of the afternoon on Saturday. Montgomery finished the day with two receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown, with 72 of those yards coming on his late third-quarter touchdown reception from Simmons.

The big-time reception from Montgomery gave the Tigers a 20-13 lead. It served as a brief shift in momentum in Missouri’s favor. The wide receiver’s explosive playmaking ability was on full display during one of the biggest moments of the game for the Tigers.

While Missouri struggled to sustain drives late in the game, Montgomery’s performance showcased the potential of the Tigers’ passing attack.

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