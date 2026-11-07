COLUMBIA — Missouri football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) has encountered its fair share of ups and downs this season. In its two top-10 games prior to Texas (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday, the Tigers lost to Ole Miss by 28 points and defeated Florida by the same margin. Against the Longhorns, the Tigers' ride on a season-long seesaw came in the form of one game in a 34-20 loss to Texas.

Practically every time the Tigers scored, Texas would respond. When Austin Simmons found Brett Norfleet for the Tigers' first touchdown on fourth-and-goal on its first drive, Texas responded with its own score on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning to Derrek Cooper. With both teams exchanging field goals in the first half, the shift of momentum continued.

After Blake Craig made a 48-yard field goal to start the second half, the next time Texas had the ball, Gianni Spectic did the same, cashing in his 33-yard attempt. And when Missouri converted a 72-yard touchdown off a Naeshaun Montgomery spin and sprint late in the third quarter, Manning and the Longhorns answered with a touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop Jr.

To start the fourth quarter, the Tigers were unable to respond, but the Longhorns followed suit, once. With each team exchanging empty drives, Missouri had another quick drive after Simmons was sacked by Colton Vasek setting up a long third down. After the Tigers failed to convert, that's when Texas shifted its weight and took charge.

A game-long struggle with holding the Longhorns' deep shots persisted late in the fourth quarter as Manning connected with Raleek Brown for a 23-yard touchdown. Manning finished 28-for-38 with 297 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Simmons went 23-for-43 with 252 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Missouri had two chances to make its mark after the score, but was unable to. On its final attempt within a touchdown, Simmons went to Cayden Lee on third down. After making the catch, Lee was met with a hard hit from Warren Roberson that forced a fumble and ultimately iced the game. Texas was set up in the red zone after the turnover and Raleek Brown ran in an 8-yard rush to boost Texas to a 34-20 lead.

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00:38 Simmons

One unit that particularly reflected the plethora of swings in the contest was Missouri's special teams.

What started as a typical performance from the unit in the first quarter — including a 22-yard field-goal make from Blake Craig and 27-yard punt return from DaMarion Fowlkes — quickly escalated in the second quarter. That's when Craig shanked a 38-yard field goal to the left and Brunno Reus' punt was blocked after holding on to the ball for an extended period of time.

The Tigers quickly adjusted in the second half with Craig making a field goal and Jackson Hancock and Cameron Keys forcing and recovering a punt-return fumble. Right when it seemed like the unit was back on track, Craig missed yet another field goal in the midst of the third quarter, this one from 46 yards.

The seesaw slowed down for the remainder of the third quarter and tipped away from the Tigers after a short Reus punt set Texas up with a 54-yard field that the Longhorns conquered quickly to take a 27-20 lead.

The Tigers travel to Athens, Georgia, next week for their last away game of the season against No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1).

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