3 Mizzou Players Named to All-SEC Teams
The post-season have began rolling in for the Missouri Tigers, with two offensive players and one defensive player being named to All-SEC teams Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri's star junior wide receiver Luther Burden III, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft at the start of the month, was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second-straight year. 16 other receivers in the SEC compiled more receiving yards than Burden's 676. But that hardly tells the story, with Burden being just as much as a playmaker than anyone in the conference.
He came up in multiple big moments for Missouri, catching a third-and-7 pass against Boston College to extend a drive for the Tigers, not allowing Boston College a chance to close a six-point deficit in the final minutes.
The next week against Vanderbilt, Burden caught a 25-yard touchdown on Missouri's first play of overtime.
Against South Carolina in Week 12, Burden caught a 37-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5 to give Missouri a three-point lead with 1:10 remaining.
Finally, in Missouri's season finale, Burden hauled in catches on a third-and-9 and on the two-point conversion of the Tigers' game-winning drive over Arkansas.
The St. Louis native is projected to be a first-round selection to the NFL in April.
Also near the top of his position in the upcoming draft class is Missouri right tackle Armand Membou, named to the All-SEC Second Team. On Pro Football Focus, Membou was graded as the No. 18 best run-blocker in the nation, and No. 14 pass-blocker. It's Membou's first appearence on a All-SEC team.
Defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. joins Membou on the All-SEC Second Team. Walker, fresh off winning Defensive MVP in the Cotton Bowl, recorded 7.5 sacks and 39 total tackles, and three forced fumbles in 2024.
