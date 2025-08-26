3 Players to Watch in Mizzou's Season Opener Against Central Arkansas
Missouri's matchup against the Central Arkansas Bears should be an easy one. The Bears went 6-6 last season in the United Athletic Conference and should be an opponent the Tigers can handle with ease.
Just because Missouri should win doesn't mean the game isn't important. There are plenty of positions and players of importance who will need to be monitored in this Week 1 matchup.
In general, there will be lots to take away from this game. Any glaring holes that head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his team underperform in will quickly need to be adjusted ahead of their Week 2 matchup against Kansas, making the chance to establish their identity as a team beforehand crucial.
"It's really important for us this week, as a football team, to establish and bring our identity to life," Drinkwitz said August 23. "We want to be a tough football team and a team that plays well under pressure, executes in tough moments. So that's going to be really important for us."
Here are three players to keep an eye on throughout Missouri's opening game of the 2025-26 season.
QB's Beau Pribula and Sam Horn
These two guys will be at the top of everyone's list when it comes to watching them like a hawk. Drinkwitz made it clear that both would get snaps against Central Arkansas in order to determine the winner of the quarterback competition, a decision that hasn't come easily to him.
"The ability to play live football on Thursday night, the ability to watch these guys prepare, to see how they handle the preparation, I felt life was the best course of action, and that decision, I've done that before, worked out pretty good," Drinkwitz said.
Both Sam Horn and Beau Pribula will play, with a plan for both to do so not yet publicized. The guy who comes out for the first offensive series may not have a perceived lead over the other, but it could be somewhat of a determining factor.
In many ways, because the quarterback competition has leaked into the start of the season, Missouri's season-opener has become one of the most important games of the season. It could be a sign of what the offense will look like for the rest of the season, especially behind whichever quarterback emerges as the starter for the foreseeable future.
RB Ahmad Hardy
How can you not be excited to watch Hardy in his first real game in a Missouri uniform?
Hardy was one of the nation's most impressive running backs last season for Louisiana-Monroe, garnering 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman. He does just about everything well and has a chance to be one of the best players on the Missouri offense.
He should have plenty of rushing opportunities to highlight his versatile skill set, even if he doesn't play the entire game. Hardy can very easily run over anyone in his way, which could cause some trouble for the Central Arkansas defense.
"But make no mistake about it, he's a physical presence playing and running the football," Drinkwitz said on Saturday. "He's got the right kind of mentality and mindset with the ball in his hands. I think that combination has been really good."
Even Hardy's teammates on the defensive side of the ball have preached about how challenging it can be to bring him down. Whether it's a linebacker, defensive lineman, or defensive back, nothing about bringing Hardy down is easy.
"He's one of those guys where he's not looking to go down. He's not looking to be that guy," safety Jalen Catalon said. "He's not afraid of contact either. Then you gotta come with a mindset to hit him. But like I said, I'm glad he's on my team, and I can't wait to see him run that ball on [the] 28th."
This game is a perfect one for Hardy to show why he was one of the highest-rated transfer portal running backs in the country this past offseason. He may not play the entire game to prevent any chance of an injury, but the time he does get in should be exciting.
EDGE Damon Wilson II
Arguably the most impactful of any transfer portal addition, Wilson was a welcome addition to Columbia after leaving the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson showed plenty of signs of being a productive player for the Bulldogs in his first two seasons there, but made the surprising decision to make an intra-conference transfer.
Wilson is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting players on this Missouri defense. He's an elite pass-rusher with more than enough athleticism to fill the gaps in between.
There's no reason he can't thrive against a team like Central Arkansas, even if he receives minimal snaps. He was listed as a starter at the JACK position on Missouri's first unofficial depth chart ahead of the first week, but may not get a full run at it if the game gets out of hand.
Wilson is a former composite five-star recruit, ranked No. 17 overall in the class of 2023. Also, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Wilson would have been Missouri's fifth-best high school commitment in program history.
He's ranked that high for a reason and should have free range to display that talent with the Tigers. Wilson has the chance to be a catalyst for plenty of quarterback pressure as one of two starting defensive ends, alongside senior Zion Young.