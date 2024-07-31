3-Star 2026 Safety Includes Missouri and Others in Final Five Schools
3-star safety Adam Auston has just announced his list of five schools he will be deciding from, including Missouri, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas State.
Auston is a native of Lawton, Okla. and attends MacArthur high school. He will make his decision on Saturday, August 3 at his high school.
In the class of 2026, Auston is currently ranked No. 395 in the country, No. 34 of all safeties and No. 5 in his home state. He holds plenty of offers outside of his final five schools, including Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others.
Currently he holds no predictions as far as where he will commit, but On3 lists Oklahoma State as the leader. He is around 2 hours away from Stillwater and the Cowboys will look to keep the local product close to home.
The 2026 class is still a long ways out, but that doesn't mean the Tigers aren't putting in work on the recruiting trail for the to-be juniors. Guys like 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, 4-star OT's Maxwell Riley and Sam Greer and others are names to look out for early on in their cycle.
