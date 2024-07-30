2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Inside Linebacker
Many new faces will be found over the middle of the field for the Missouri Tigers defense in 2024. The losses of Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey will both be significant. But thanks to multiple additions through the portal, the Tigers replenished some depth in the room.
Their defense will also look a bit different this season due to new leadership. Missouri brought in defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, formerly at South Alabama, to replace previous defensive coordinator Blake Baker, after he left to coach at LSU.
With two transfers and two incoming freshman added to the room, the inside linebacker room is not lacking in depth. The group also has impressive versatility, with each piece bringing elite athletiscm to the room.
"It's good that we all can play different positions," Jacobs told to MissouriOnSI Sunday, "we're not going to be stuck at one, we can all move around and have different pieces. Injuries are gonna happen. Obviously we're not looking for them but they might happen and it's good that we have players that can move around."
Here's an early look at a flexible inside linebackers room for the 2024 Missouri Tigers.
2024 Missouri Interior Linebackers
1. Chuck Hicks
2. Corey Flagg Jr.
3. Khalil Jacobs
4. Brian Huff
5. Nicholas Rodriguez
Chuck Hicks | Sr. | 6-1 | 230
After losing their veteran leadership, Missouri will now look to Hicks to provide experience on the defensive side. Heading into his final year with the Tigers, Hicks will be an important veteran starter for Missouri. He already stepped into an elevated role in 2023, starting in nine games with usual starter Chad Bailey missing most of the season.
"I think he had a really great season last year," linebackers coach D.J. Smith said Sunday to MissouriOnSI. "Obviously going into the season last year we had some injuries before camp started, he ended up stepping into that role and I think he had got dinged for a little bit but he was able to come back but he had a tremendous season."
Hicks will be expected to continue to grow as a leader in 2024 as one of Missouri's most experienced players.
"He's the elder statesman, probably one of the oldest guys in college football, but he backs it up with his play as a veteran leader for us," Smith said. "Coming into this season, he's had a really good offseason. He's gotten bigger, faster, stronger, he's cut a little bit of his weight."
Hicks racked up 53 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in his 2023 campaign, with his best performance coming on senior night against the Florida Gators. He provided a season-high nine tackles in their 33-31 last second win.
Hicks' important role hinges on if he is able to stay healthy this season. He missed the entire 2022 season with an injury and suffered a minor injury near the end of last season. If he stays healthy, he'll be a cruical piece for the Tigers defense.
Corey Flagg Jr. | Sr. | 6-0 | 230
Joining the Missouri locker room after spending the previous four with the Miami Hurricanes, Flagg will likely make an instant impact on the team. He is yet another player who can bring veteran leadership and an outside perspective. In four years with Miami, he appeared in 43 games.
Flagg completed 48 total tackles and a forced fumble in his final season with the Hurricanes, but only had two starting opportunities during that time. He ranked amongst the top of his former team with seven tackles for loss and has a season-high of 10 tackles against Virginia.
Flagg is one of the most versatile pieces in the linebacker room, with the combination of speed and strength to defend the run, rush the passer and drop back in pass coverage.
Khalil Jacobs | Junior | 6-2 | 218
Jacobs comes from South Alabama to Missouri alongside Batoon for the 2024 season. He made just three starts during his sophomore campaign and appeared in all 13 games. He made 56 total tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles on the year.
Alongside his linebacker duties, he also made an impact on special teams for South Alabama and will likely continue to be used on that unit for the Tigers.
He was one of the highly sought after linebackers in the portal this offseason, rated as the No. 32 linebacker available by 247Sports and receiving heavy recruiting from Alabama.
Jeremiah Beasley | Fr. | 6-1 | 230
Missouri initially recruited Jeremiah Beasley out of high school before he committed to the Michigan Wolverines. After head coach Jim Harbaugh left Michigan for the NFL, Beasley entered the portal after spending the spring in Michigan.
Beasley was also a 2,000 yard rusher at running back at Belleville high school in Michigan. Smith believes playing both at running back and linebacker will give Beasley an improved vision on the defensive side of the ball.
Early on, Beasley will likely be eased into the lineup behind Jacobs. He'll likely play special teams early on but could gradually see some time as a pass rusher and run defender.
Brian Huff | Fr. | 6-2 | 224
The four-star recruit from Arkansas was ranked No. 27 in the nation and No. 4 in his state at linebacker by On3 . He racked up 98 tackles and a sack in his senior year of high school. The Jonesboro native has a nice blend of size and speed for the middle of the field. He is a little on the bigger side, allowing him to hit harder, but making wrapping up a bit more challenging.
Nicholas Rodriguez | Freshman | 6-1 | 215
Another top recruit for the Tigers, Rodriguez was rated a three-star out of Florida. He registered 114 total tackles and nine sacks in his senior season. The productive incoming freshman is a smart tackler and excellent in coverage. He will provide a very different skillset than Huff. Rodriguez, depending on success in fall camp, could be another freshman name looking to get snaps in the early season.
