3-Star Safety Backs out of Mizzou Commitment
3-star safety Dyllon Williams announced his decommitment from head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. The Demopolis, Ala. native became the third decommit of the class and No. 15 commit total.
Ranked No. 724 in the class of 2025 and No. 61 safety, Williams holds offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF and others. He's taken official visits at Missouri, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Kentucky, with an unofficial at UCF.
With the decommitment of Williams, the Tigers are more limited in their secondary commitments. 3-star cornerback Mark Manfred and 3-star versatile defensive back Charles Bass are the only two defensive back commitments, with minimal options looking ahead.
The Tigers have 16 commitments now in the class of 2025, ranked No. 17 in the country. The leader of the class is composite 4-star quarterback Matt Zollers, who recently suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Drinkwitz' best defensive recruit is 4-star EDGE and Missouri native Daeden Hopkins, who's visited Columbia multiple times.
Drinkwitz and his staff's next moves remain unknown. The Tigers were rumored to be in contention for 4-star defensive back Byron Baldwin, who'd recently backed out of his pledge with the Indiana Hoosiers. Colorado now appears to be in the lead, but not much information is available.
4-star defensive end Tobi Haastrup will be on campus from October 18 to October 20, who has predicitons to commit to Texas A&M. A better read of his commitment and timeline will be known after his visit to Columbia, if he still makes it.
Boise State running back commit Brendon Haygood, 5-star OT Andrew Babalola and 3-star ATH Jeremiah Jones, who's currently committed to Nebraska, headline other remaining possibilities to pull in for the Tigers 2025 class.
