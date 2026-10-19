3 Tigers Who Stood Out in Tough Loss to Ole Miss

The Missouri Tigers suffered a disappointing 31-3 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, dropping their overall record to 5-2 and their SEC record to 2-2.

Missouri struggled to find consistency on offense after Blake Craig made a 27-yard field goal on its opening drive. The Tigers failed to score again, while their rushing attack managed just 39 yards. Ole Miss, meanwhile, dominated on the ground with 257 rushing yards.

Despite the disappointing loss, several Missouri players delivered strong individual performances. Here are three Tigers who stood out in Saturday’s game.

Donovan Olugbode

Wide receiver Donovan Olugbode was one of Missouri’s brightest spots on offense, delivering a career-best performance through the air.

The sophomore wide receiver finished with nine receptions for 127 yards, setting career highs in both categories. As Missouri tried to keep pace with Ole Miss, Olugbode served as a reliable target for quarterback Austin Simmons.

One notable aspect of Olugbode’s performance was his ability to bounce back after not recording a reception in Missouri’s win over Texas A&M the previous week. His production against a ranked SEC opponent provides optimism about his potential role as a receiving threat in Missouri’s offense.

Nicholas Rodriguez

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez turned in another productive performance for Missouri. Although the Tigers struggled to contain Ole Miss’ rushing attack, the team captain finished as Missouri’s leading tackler.

Rodriguez finished with 13 tackles, bringing his season total to 76, which leads all of college football. Despite Ole Miss’ success on the ground, the junior linebacker continued to make his presence felt as a key contributor to Missouri’s defense.

The linebacker has put together a solid 2026 campaign and has served as a leader and bright spot for the Tigers’ defense.

Jude James

Olugbode wasn’t the only Tiger to put together a career performance. Tight end Jude James made the most of his opportunities against the Rebels, delivering the best game of his college career.

The tight end caught five passes for 57 yards, giving Simmons another productive option alongside Olugbode. Although the offense struggled to finish drives, James helped Missouri move the ball through the air.

While James’ production wasn’t enough to change the outcome in Oxford, it was still a positive takeaway from Saturday’s loss.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.