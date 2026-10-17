Live Blog: No. 13 Mizzou football vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS. — No. 13 Mizzou football (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) is set to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, presenting an opportunity for the Tigers to get their first road win over a ranked SEC opponent since beating No. 24 Kentucky on Oct. 14, 2023.

It's a homecoming for three Tigers, quarterback Austin Simmons, receiver Cayden Lee and cornerback Chris Graves, who all transferred from Ole Miss to Missouri over the offseason. But for the trio, the game isn't about revenge, rather another opportunity for the Tigers to better themselves as they progress into the thick of a tough conference schedule.

Missouri is fresh off a 27-6 win over Texas A&M on Saturday that gave Missouri back-to-back conference wins for the first time since the final two games of its 2024 season. Ole Miss, on the other hand, handed Vanderbilt a 52-17 beatdown to pick up momentum after a blowlout loss to Florida the game prior.

Running back Jamal Roberts enters the matchup with back-to-back games of 200-plus rushing yards, becoming the first Tiger tailback since 2000 to do so. He's set to clash with an Ole Miss run defense that's allowed the most rushing yards per game (176.4) in the SEC through five games.

Simmons will face the man who took his job as the Rebels' starting quarterback last season, Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss stepped in after Simmons injured his left ankle in Week 2 and played too well to sit upon Simmons' return to health. Chambliss guided the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2025, and has thrown for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2026.

A win for Missouri could propel the Tigers to into the AP top 10 for the first time since Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Injury report

Missouri linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and tight end Brett Norfleet were listed as questionable on Friday night's SEC Student Athlete Availability Report. Both were listed as game-time decisions on Saturday's report and were warming up on the sidelines.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday night that defensive tackle Sterling Webb would be a game-time decision.

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