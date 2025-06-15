3 Underrated Players Crucial to Mizzou's Success in 2025: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren lists three players who haven't earned national attention yet, but will be crucial to the Tigers' success in 2025.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Most of the national attention for the Missouri Tigers ahead of the 2025 season has been placed on the quarterback competition, or star transfers like wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. or Damon Wilson.
But the players who could be some of the most important to the team's success in the upcoming season are three returning starters who aren't generating much national attention.
WR Joshua Manning
After two years of development in a deep wide receiver room, 2025 is the year for Joshua Manning to emerge and meet his potential as a former four-star prospect.
With Coleman playing in the slot, Manning should be Missouri's first option on the boundary.
A track star in high school, Manning plays with rare speed for a 210-pound target. He has the potential to be a reliable option in situations all over the field.
DT Chris McClellan
Chris McClellan was rated by 247Sports as the 24th-best defensive tackle available in the transfer portal, but didn't earn much appreciation outside the Missouri fanbase for what was a standout 2024 season.
At 6'4", 235 lbs, McClellan is a wide run-stuffer, but impressively quick as a pass rusher too.
With three-year starter Kristian Williams now out of the program, McClellan will be the anchor on the Missouri defensive line.
DE Zion Young
Zion Young's story is similar to Chris McClellan — earning attention as a transfer, but not as much for any success he had on the field in 2024.
Young's 26 pressures were the most on the team last season, but the mark of only 2.5 sacks feels disproportionate to just how powerful Young was off the edge last season.
Playing alongside Wilson, expect Young to take another step forward in 2025.