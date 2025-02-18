Mizzou Central

4-Star ATH Set to Officialy Visit Mizzou During Summer

A talented and dynamic athlete will be in Columbia in four months to learn about the Tigers.

Michael Stamps

Valley's Jayden McGregory (7) looks to the Southeast Polk sideline after a stop on thrid down on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Southeast Polk Stadium.
Valley's Jayden McGregory (7) looks to the Southeast Polk sideline after a stop on thrid down on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Southeast Polk Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
Composite four-star athlete Jayden McGregory is slated to officially visit the Missouri Tigers from June 6-8, according to his X/Twitter.

So far in his recruitment, McGregory has only scheduled three official visits, according to X, one of which is in Columbia, Missouri. The other two, as of now, are with the Louisville Cardinals on June 20-22 and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on May 30-June 1. More visits should be expected from McGregory between now and the summer.

McGregory recently announced his final list of eight schools on Feb. 14, also on his social media. That list included Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas, Michigan State, Michigan, Georgia and Kansas State, along with the Tigers.

On3 recruiting predictions currently list Minnesota as the leader for the Des Moines, Iowa native. Nebraska and Louisville are the other two listed below Minnesota, though the Cornhuskers did not make his final cut of schools.

McGregory is a versatile player, playing wide receiver and cornerback, as well as safety. Nearly all major recruiting services list McGregory as a safety, but the position he will play in college is to be determined. Standing at 6-foot-2, 182-pounds, he has good size for all three positions.

The dynamic athlete representing Valley High School is the No. 223 player in the country and No. 15 of all ATH's. He's also the third-ranked prospect in Iowa, behind tight end Evan Jacobson, a Missouri target, and Iowa offensive line commit Carson Nielsen.

