Missouri Lands in Final Schools for 4-Star Athlete Jayden McGregory
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff put together a strong showing in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and thus far, despite holding just a single commit, 2026 looks to be heading the same direction.
This week, 2026 4-Star athlete prospect Jayden McGregory announced his final list of eight schools, including Missouri among Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas, Michigan State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee.
The 6-foot-2, 182 lb. two way player hails from Valley High School in De Moines, Iowa and lined up at both cornerback and wide receiver this season. He only appeared in two games, but logged an interception in each.
247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 15 athlete prospect in the class and the No. 3 player overall in the state of Iowa. He holds offers from fifteen division one programs, most of which come from SEC and Big Ten programs.
McGregory has two visits lined this summer with Louisville and Minnesota, but he has not been to Columbia yet. In January of this year, Tigers safeties coach Jacob Yoro made the trip to Iowa to visit the talented prospect, potentially also indicating what position Missouri is recruiting him as.
As it stands now, defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr. is the lone commit for the Tigers' 56th ranked 2026 recruiting class. He made his announcement in December of last year and is the No. 5 ranked player in the state of Arkansas.