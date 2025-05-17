Mizzou Central

4-Star Defensive Linemen Backs out of Mizzou Commitment

The prospect will be taking his talents elsewhere.

Killian Wright

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a call against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a call against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. has decommitted from Missouri Tigers football, according to his twitter account.

The Little Rock, Arkansas, native originally committed to Missouri on Dec. 14 of 2024. He is currently ranked as the sixth highest 2026 prospect in Arkansas, and the 33rd highest 2026 prospect in the nation, per Rivals.

His announcement comes shortly after Missouri's defensive line coach, Al Davis, announced that he would be stepping away from the program. Kennedy Jr. has upcoming visits scheduled with LSU and Arkansas, signifying a probable outcome of becoming an SEC member.

The Tigers are now down to one commitment for the class of 2026, four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar.

Killian Wright
KILLIAN WRIGHT

Killian Wright is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. Originally from Kansas City, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as a reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.

