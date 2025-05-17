4-Star Defensive Linemen Backs out of Mizzou Commitment
The prospect will be taking his talents elsewhere.
In this story:
Four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. has decommitted from Missouri Tigers football, according to his twitter account.
The Little Rock, Arkansas, native originally committed to Missouri on Dec. 14 of 2024. He is currently ranked as the sixth highest 2026 prospect in Arkansas, and the 33rd highest 2026 prospect in the nation, per Rivals.
His announcement comes shortly after Missouri's defensive line coach, Al Davis, announced that he would be stepping away from the program. Kennedy Jr. has upcoming visits scheduled with LSU and Arkansas, signifying a probable outcome of becoming an SEC member.
The Tigers are now down to one commitment for the class of 2026, four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar.
