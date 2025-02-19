Mizzou Central

Missouri Locks in Visits with Two 2026 Prospects

2026 prospects Noah Best and Jaden Bush are expected to be in Columbia, Missouri this summer on the same weekend.

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have been hard at work this offseason, lining up visits and extending offers to top prospects from the 2026 recruiting class.

This week Missouri continued to build on next year's class, locking in two more summertime visits from two 3-Star 2026 prospects: offensive lineman Noah Best and linebacker Jaden Bush.

Both players took to social media to share that they will be in town from May 30th to June 1st.

Best, who hails from Midlothian, Texas, is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 33 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 55 player in the Longhorn State. He stands at 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. and uses his frame to dominate up front, pushing around defenders with ease.

He currently holds offers from over 20 division one programs, but Columbia will be his first official visit.

Bush, who is a Theodore, Alabama native, is a lengthy linebacker prospect with the ability to cover a lot of ground with his 6-foot-3, 210 lb. frame. He ranks as the No. 22 player in the state and the No. 39 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

A multi-sport athlete, Bush also suits up for the Theodore basketball team and has averaged just under 14 points per game in two seasons.

While neither player is rated as a 5-star prospect, or is ranked at the top of every recruiting board, both Best and Bush are productive high school talents with the size and strength to translate to the next level. Landing either player, or potentially even both of them, would boost Missouri's recruiting class that currently holds just a single commit.

2026 Football Commits

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)

For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.

